Mumbai on yellow alert today for hot and humid conditions; temperature likely to reach 35°C

Mumbai is under a yellow alert today as hot and humid conditions continue across the city, according to a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather is expected to remain uncomfortable through the day, with rising moisture levels intensifying the heat. The temperature is likely to touch 35°C. Mumbai on yellow alert today for hot and humid conditions.( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

As of April 17, 2026, the maximum temperature will be at 31.57°C and minimum will hover at 25.99°C. Relative humidity is at 51%, while wind speeds are recorded at 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and is expected to set at 06:56 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, April 18, 2026, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.35 °C and 31.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.



With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 31.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 95.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days: