Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office's Twitter account hacked

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter".
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 05:21 AM IST
ANI |

Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked on Saturday.

UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

yogi adityanath twitter
Saturday, April 09, 2022
