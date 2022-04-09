Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office's Twitter account hacked
Published on Apr 09, 2022 05:21 AM IST
Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked on Saturday.
UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.
The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.
The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.
