UP govt to issue financial aid for rural artistes

The Uttar Pradesh government will issue financial grants for purchase of musical instruments for rural artistes, a senior official said on Sunday.

(HT Archives)

“Cultural troupes active in various regions of the state will be provided musical instruments... to promote cultural activities at the village panchayat level and to revive the guru-shishya tradition, a plan has been prepared by the culture department to provide musical instruments to artists,” principal secretary for tourism and culture Mukesh Meshram said.

According to the plan, the department will provide grants to gram panchayats for musical kits – which include harmonium, drums, cymbals, anklet bells, castanets and others. The state government and panchayat will share the cost 50-50, the official said.

“Say, if the price of a musical kit is above ₹30,000, then the department will offer a grant of ₹15,000 to the panchayat concerned, and the remaining amount will be contributed by the panchayat,” he said.

In the first phase, all district magistrates in the state will be required to select 50 panchayats in their respective districts, where cultural events are organised regularly, for the launch of the scheme, he said.

In line with the state government’s effort to promote rural tourism, the 229 villages which have been selected to be promoted as tourist hubs will also be part of this new scheme, officials said.

“Village panchayats that promote bhajan-kirtan troupes, gurus-shishya tradition, street plays, and folk music and dance will be given priority in the scheme,” the senior official added.

The grants amount will be transferred directly into the accounts of the gram panchayats. The panchayats will have to purchase the instruments within a month and maintain them as well, he said.

On the recommendation of district magistrates, the tourism department and the culture council, the best performing folk music troupe will be rewarded, he said.