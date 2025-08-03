Prayagraj streets turn into streams as heavy rainfall wreaks havoc | Video

The incessant rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh has led to a flood-like situation in the state, with cities like Prayagraj witnessing severe waterlogging. The Karela Bagh area is among the worst-hit in Prayagraj.(ANI)

The heavy rain in Prayagraj has resulted in the River Ganga flowing above the danger mark, even as several parts of the city remained inundated in the rainwater. A man is seen rowing a boat down the streets to reach work, with sections of the city seeing flood-like situation.

The Karela Bagh area is among the worst-hit in Prayagraj, with visuals showing residents wading through knee-deep water.

The flooding has been triggered by incessant downpours and the overflow of the Sasur Khaderi river, which breached its banks early Saturday morning.

"There is a flood-like situation across Allahabad (Prayagraj). The area where we are right now got flooded around 8 am. This is the Karela Bagh area. This water has come from the Sasur Khaderi river, which has overflowed. We are facing great difficulty. It is raining too," a resident told ANI.

As per the commuters, the downpour has paralysed daily life in several low-lying parts of the city.

18 killed in Monsoon fury in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh bore the brunt of monsoon fury as rain-related incidents claimed 18 lives, with the IMD on Saturday issuing alerts for heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerala.

In Uttar Pradesh, 18 people died in a period of over 24 hours ending at 8 pm on July 18. Of the total, eight died of drowning following excessive rain, while two were a result of snakebites.

In Chitrakoot, two deaths due to drowning were reported on July 17 and 18, three in Moradabad on July 17, and one drowned in Ghazipur on July 18, according to an official statement.

Rain-related incidents after downpour claimed three lives in Banda and two each in Mahoba and Chitrakoot, and one in Lalitpur on July 18, the statement said.

Ganga water level breaches danger mark in Varanasi

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, the Ganga River has risen, and its rising water level has begun impacting its tributaries, creating a flood-like situation in parts of the city.

The Varuna River, a key tributary, has taken a fierce form due to the swelling Ganga, forcing evacuations along its banks as water begins entering residential areas.

At the same time, the Ganga River has reached close to the danger mark because heavy rains have been happening from the mountains to the plains for several days.