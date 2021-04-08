Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh: Night curfew in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj amid Covid-19 surge
Uttar Pradesh: Night curfew in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj amid Covid-19 surge

Uttar Pradesh is among the seven states that have shown a rise in daily Covid-19 new cases. Amid the rise, night curfew imposed in many districts of the state, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Prayagraj.
Lucknow: A health worker checks temperature of passengers as part of precautions against Covid-19, at bus station.(PTI file photo)

Amid the rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in many districts of the state, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, which will be effective from Thursday night and continue till April 30. The timing of the curfew is different for every district.

In Lucknow, the night curfew will be imposed from 9pm to 6am, and will continue till April 30, news agency ANI reported police commissioner of Lucknow DK Thakur as saying.

“In Lucknow, all government, non-government or privately managed schools, colleges, and educational institutions and coaching institutes are closed, except medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, with immediate effect for the control of Covid-19 infection till April 15, 2021,” district magistrate of the capital tweeted in Hindi.

“However, in recognised educational institutions, examinations/practicals will be conducted in strict compliance with the Covid-19 protocol,” the magistrate added.

The district magistrate of Kanpur said the eight-hour night curfew will come into force in the district between 10pm and 6am. "A curfew would come into force in Kanpur from 10 pm till 6 am on April 8, to continue till April 30,” ANI quoted the magistrate as saying. The number of active cases in the district currently stands at 1,811.

Varanasi will observe a week-long curfew starting from 9pm. “Varanasi to observe a week-long curfew starting at 9 pm on April 8," ANI quoted Varanasi Commissioner of Police as saying.

In Prayagraj, the night curfew will come into effect from 10pm and will continue till 8am.

“Amid a surge of Covid-19 cases, night curfew (10 pm to 8 am) will be imposed in Prayagraj from tonight till further notice. Essential services will be exempted,” the agency quoted the district magistrate as saying.

The second wave of Covid-19 is having a massive impact on the country as it reported more than 115,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh is among the seven states that have shown a rise in daily Covid-19 new cases. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala contribute more than 80 per cent to the new infections reported on Wednesday, as per the Union health ministry.

