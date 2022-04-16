Uttar Pradesh plans to develop cow sanctuaries in villages

Uttar Pradesh is likely to develop cow sanctuaries (gau abhyaranya) in villages to provide shelter and protection to stray animals, the state’s animal husbandry and milk development minister Dharampal Singh said on Saturday, according to an official release.

“The state government wanted to provide a protected area for stray animals, particularly cows, the minister said while interacting with officials of his department during a review meeting of Meerut division. The government wanted that no stray animals should be seen on roads, in villages, cities and agriculture fields,” the release quoted the minister as saying.

He directed officials to set up hay banks in each district. He also suggested that they should seek help of the MLAs of their respective districts for collection of hay during a special drive from April 15 to May 5.

The minister also suggested seeking peoples’ cooperation in taking care of cows and directed officials to regularly visit gaushalas (cow shelters) so that availability of fodder and other requirements were met.

He also directed officials to identify grasslands and free them from encroachments.

Presenting the progress report of the department in Meerut division, additional director of animal husbandry department Brajveer Singh said that the division had 39,827 protected animals and 269 temporary gaushalas in which 32,755 animals are kept. Besides, 2,124 cows were kept in nine Kanha gaushalas, he said.