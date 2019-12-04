e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Uttar Pradesh school principal booked after rat found in mid-day meal

As per the FIR, the rat was found in a bowl of cooked lentils on Tuesday afternoon, when several class 6 students were having their meal along with an assistant teacher Munnu Prasad, a member of school’s mid-day meal committee.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:46 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The rat was found in a bowl of cooked lentils on Tuesday afternoon when school children were having food.
The rat was found in a bowl of cooked lentils on Tuesday afternoon when school children were having food.(HT Photo)
         

A UP government run Muzaffarnagar school principal was booked along with three of his school staff and an NGO on Wednesday, after a dead rat was found in the school’s mid-day meal, leading to nine students and a teacher falling sick on Tuesday.

The principal of Mustafabad Janta Inter College, Dr Vinod Kumar, assistant teachers, Sandeev Kumar and Munnu Prasad, staff Babita and the Hapur NGO, Jan Kalyan Shiksha Vikas Samiti, were all named in the FIR filed by the district coordinator of mid-day meals (MDM), Vikas Kumar Tygai on Tuesday night.

As per the FIR, the rat was found in a bowl of cooked lentils on Tuesday afternoon, when several class 6 students were having their meal along with an assistant teacher Munnu Prasad, a member of school’s mid-day meal committee.

Muzaffarnagar’s basic education officer, Ram Sagar Pati Tripathi, said the accused NGO, which was distributing mid-day meals in about 30 schools in 5 blocks, had been blacklisted.

Muzaffranagar district magistrate Silva Kumari J formed a committee of principals, teachers and local cooks to ensure the affected schools were provided with mid-day meals despite the NGO’s blacklisting, said ADM (enforcement) Amit Singh.

“The step was taken to ensure that no student goes back empty stomach,” said Singh. He added a committee will be formed soon to monitor the quality of food served by other NGOs.

Soon after the incident, state’s basic education minister Satish Dwivedi had said a review meeting will be called soon to ensure quality meals to students.

