Uttar Pradesh weekend lockdown from Friday: Here's what's allowed, what's not

Uttar Pradesh will go under complete lockdown from April 30 at 8pm to 7am on May 4 in another attempt by the state government to stem the unprecedented surge in the cases of Covid-19. The weekend lockdown was earlier imposed from Friday 8pm to Monday 7am to curb the rising Covid-19 cases. The decision was announced after a meeting between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and top officials of the state government.

Adityanath appealed to people to not panic and said his government was trying to make Remdesivir available in government as well at private hospitals. "Oxygen supply is improving every day. Oxygen Express (trains) and air route are also used to bring in oxygen," he added.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest single-day rise of 298 Covid-19 deaths, pushing the fatality count to 12,241. As many as 35,156 people also tested positive for the coronavirus disease, taking the state's caseload to 12,17,955. Data showed 25,613 people recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 8,96,477.

Here's what's allowed and what's not during the weekend lockdown:

--All shops and establishments will now remain closed between Friday 8pm and Tuesday 7am.

--All essential services will be allowed during the weekend lockdown.

--Vaccination drive will continue in the state during the weekend lockdown.

--Political/sports /entertainment/religious gatherings are prohibited.

--Only 50 people are allowed at weddings and 20 at funerals.

--Malls, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, etc to remain shut.

--All public transport, including rail, Metro, buses, cabs to run at 50% capacity.

--Both public and private offices are allowed to have up to 50% of staff in offices.