Uttar Pradesh woman gang-raped in cab near Yamuna Expressway: Police

Agra: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by three men nearYamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district early on Wednesday, police said, adding that the accused have been arrested.

Agra police commissioner Preetinder Singh said the woman in her complaint has alleged that the incident took place when she was on her way home in a shared private taxi from Noida to Auraiya.

“The woman reached Etmadpur police station on Wednesday morning and said she was gang raped by three men on Yamuna Expressway. She said she took the taxi from Noida Sector 37 at around 8.30pm on Tuesday,” Singh said. “There were other passengers in the cab as well.”

The woman said the other passengers got down at Kuberpur Exchange, where the expressway ends, and since she had to travel to Auraiya near Kanpur, the driver offered to drop her at Firozabad, the officer said.

“The driver then reportedly called two of his friends who joined them in the taxi. At around 1am, the driver stopped midway and the trio allegedly dragged the woman to the nearby bushes and raped her,” Singh said.

“The accused then put her in an autorickshaw near Etmadpur town for Firozabad, around 35km away,” he said. “The survivor reached Etmadpur police station on Wednesday morning and filed a complaint. She was then sent for a medical examination.”

Following the woman’s complaint, police scanned CCTV footage from toll plazas at Tappal (Aligarh), Mathura and Khandoli (Agra) on the expressway and identified the taxi. The accused were subsequently arrested and booked under section 376D(rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Singh said.

Police officers familiar with the case said the woman was in Noida for some work. She had taken note of the names of the accused when they were talking to one another and helped police to arrest them, said an officer, requesting anonymity.

Police have identified the accused as Jaiveer (28), Hemant alias Titu and Ramraj (46).

“They are being interrogated and further legal proceedings are being carried out,” Singh said, adding that the vehicle, a Maruti Eeco, which was used as the taxi, has been impounded.