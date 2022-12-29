U.P. places order for fresh stock of Covid vaccine

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has placed order for fresh stock of Covid vaccine. Presently, the state has approximately 3 lakh doses in stock.

In the past five days, since December 23, 53962 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered which comes to a little over 10700 doses per day. Of these, the maximum 41603 were precaution doses.

The state has vaccinated all residents with first dose and over 95% with second dose. The gap remains only with precaution dose where against a target of over 14-crore doses, 4.48 crore have taken the jab.

“The details of previously received batch of Covid vaccines and utilisation have been sent to the union ministry and we now expect a fresh stock soon,” said a senior health official.

The state has till now administered over 39.06 crore Covid vaccine doses with over 17.69 crore first dose and 16.88 crore second dose. Also 4.48 crore beneficiaries have got their precaution dose administered but the target is over 14-crore in the state.

Experts say due dose of Covid vaccine is significant. “The first and second doses of the vaccine have given the much-needed protection against infection. Now with precaution dose, the protection needs to be extended against any possible wave of Covid infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The health department recently conducted a mock drill to check preparedness of hospitals for care of Covid positive patients in need of hospitals. Oxygen plants were checked along with stock of medicines and availability of beds. The state has tested over 12.70 crore Covid samples in the labs and an average over 25,000 samples are being tested every day.