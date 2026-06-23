Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami attends Sant Sammelan at Hari Seva Ashram

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attended the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya and Sant Sammelan organised at Hari Seva Ashram, where he felicitated saints and spiritual leaders and praised the Ashram’s contribution towards social service, cultural values and public awareness.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks at the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya and Grand Saints' conference in Raiwala, Dehradun, on Monday.(@pushkardhami X)

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Shrimad Bhagwat Katha is not merely a religious event, but a medium to connect humanity with spiritual consciousness, moral values and the true purpose of life.

He described the saint community as the carrier of Indian culture and national consciousness, adding that saints and scholars have historically guided society and contributed significantly to nation-building.

The Chief Minister said the country is witnessing a new phase of cultural renaissance under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He referred to projects such as Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok and the redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham as initiatives strengthening India’s spiritual heritage.

He said the state government is continuously working towards establishing Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting steps taken by the government, the Chief Minister said strict anti-conversion laws, Uniform Civil Code and land laws have been implemented to protect Uttarakhand’s cultural identity and Sanatan values. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting steps taken by the government, the Chief Minister said strict anti-conversion laws, Uniform Civil Code and land laws have been implemented to protect Uttarakhand’s cultural identity and Sanatan values. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also said the government has established a Centre for Hindu Studies at Doon University to connect the younger generation with Indian culture and traditions, while a Prachya Shodh Sansthan is being established in Haridwar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said the government has established a Centre for Hindu Studies at Doon University to connect the younger generation with Indian culture and traditions, while a Prachya Shodh Sansthan is being established in Haridwar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Former Chief Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Assembly Speaker Smt Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Cabinet Minister Shri Satpal Maharaj, Shri Pradeep Batra and saints were present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former Chief Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Assembly Speaker Smt Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Cabinet Minister Shri Satpal Maharaj, Shri Pradeep Batra and saints were present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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