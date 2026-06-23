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Uttarakhand CM asks pilgrims to avoid rumours, says Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib yatras running smoothly

Uttarakhand's CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reassures pilgrims about the successful conduct of Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib yatras amidst rumors.

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 07:14 pm IST
By Yamini C S
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Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements and facilities for pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib yatra, while urging devotees and tourists to avoid paying attention to rumours or misleading information circulating on social media.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.(PTI)

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Secretariat, the chief minister said devotees and tourists visiting the state are welcome in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and appealed to them to enjoy their spiritual journey in the peaceful atmosphere of the Himalayan state.

Dhami said Uttarakhand represents faith, culture and natural heritage, adding that maintaining harmony and ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims remains the state government’s top priority.

Action underway in Karnaprayag and Nagarasu incidents

Referring to recent incidents reported from Karnaprayag and Nagarasu, the chief minister said the state government, administration and police are taking necessary action while considering all aspects of the matter.

He said action has already been initiated against those found guilty during the investigation and further strict measures would be taken based on facts emerging from the probe.

The chief minister said respecting all faiths and traditions is an integral part of Uttarakhand’s culture and ethos. Referring to the principle of “Atithi Devo Bhava”, he said every visitor to the state is treated with respect and hospitality.

He said the state government would not allow any act that hurts an individual’s dignity or damages religious sentiments, adding that dialogue, harmony and mutual respect remain the best way to resolve issues.

Badri-Kedar Temple Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi, Hemkund Sahib Management Trust chairman Narenderjit Singh Bindra, chief secretary Anand Bardhan and senior officials were present during the meeting.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yamini C S

Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.

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