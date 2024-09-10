Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterates Uniform Civil Code to be implemented by Nov 9

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reiterated that the state government will implement the Uniform Civil Code before November 9.



“Apart from the anti-copying law, the state government has implemented laws like anti-conversion law, anti-riot, etc. With their implementation, today Uttarakhand has been identified across the country as a disciplined state with zero tolerance towards crime. The Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state before November 9, 2024,” ANI quoted Dhami as saying.



Uttarakhand's UCC bill

The Dhami government introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill during a special session of the state assembly on February 6. The legislation was passed with a comfortable majority a day later.



"The passage of the UCC Bill marked a "historic day" in the history of Uttarakhand," the chief minister was quoted by ANI as saying. The bill would cover aspects such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.



It is not the first time that Dhami has promised the UCC implementation by November 9. Last month, the CM had said,"We have taken many such decisions which were not implemented by the previous governments till date due to vote bank politics. The UCC (Uniform Civil Code) bill will be implemented soon. We have resolved to implement it before the 9th of November, in the state."

PM Modi's ‘secular’ civil code pitch

During his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a ‘secular’ civil code.



"Laws that divide our nation based on religion and foster discrimination have no place in modern society. Therefore, I assert that it is time for the country to demand a secular civil code,” the prime minister said.



“After 75 years of a communal civil code, it is crucial to move towards a secular civil code. Once this shift takes place, it will eliminate religious discrimination and will bridge the gap felt by ordinary citizens,” Modi said.



(With ANI inputs)