Uttarakhand CM’s resignation is failure of 4 years of BJP govt, says Congress

The Congress unit in Uttarakhand said Tuesday that the change of guard in the BJP government a year ahead of elections shows that the saffron party’s reign of 4 years so far has been a failure.

The Congress broadside came shortly after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as chief minister Tuesday afternoon after returning from New Delhi where he had met the BJP top brass.

Harish Rawat, senior Congress leader and former chief minister said these political developments in the BJP are making it clearly evident that four years of Trivendra Singh Rawat’s government were a failure and that Congress would return to power in the 2022 assembly elections in the state.

“Even the BJP leadership realised that he has failed. This change shows now nothing can stop the Congress from coming to power in the state. He disrespected Mahakumbh by shortening its tenure to one month. He didn’t do much for the employment of youth in the state, for the farmers, who continue to struggle in the hill state”, he said.

Suryakant Dhasmana, state Congress vice president said the development shows that The BJP was not happy with the performance of Trivendra Singh Rawat.

“BJP has cheated the people of the state and people will give a befitting reply in 2022 elections by electing Congress to power. In a way it is not the failure of Rawat, but of PM Narendra Modi who had made many promises to the people of the state during his election rallies in 2017”.

Dhasmana wondered what message the BJP was trying to convey by changing the CM at this juncture.

“These developments clearly show how BJP is in disarray in the state and all this has come to the surface now with Trivendra Singh Rawat’s removal from the post of CM. With such conflict in the party, you can well imagine their focus. People and even their own legislators were not happy with the way the government was functioning,” he said

The Aam Aadmi Party which recently launched a massive membership drive in Uttarakhand, also said the BJP’s days in the state are numbered.

AAP’s Uttarakhand unit chief SS Kaler claimed that the party would capture power in the assembly election and said that they have been saying for many months that the BJP government has failed to fulfill the promises it had made to the people of the state.

“Our stand has now been vindicated as the BJP central leadership also felt that the CM needs to be changed and that too, a year before the elections. They have betrayed the trust of people and in the 2022 elections and the people will give a befitting reply by electing the AAP government in the state. This change makes our way clear for making strong inroads in Uttarakhand and give people a better model of governance,” he said

Devendra Bhasin, state BJP spokesperson, said that traditionally important decisions in the party are taken by the party high command.

“The party after taking into consideration all aspects took this decision and it is acceptable to us,” he said.