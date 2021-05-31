Uttarakhand CM says sugar part of ration relief for 1st time, stokes row

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat has stoked another controversy with his remarks that people of the state have never received sugar since Independence as part of ration during a disaster.

Speaking at a function in Uttarkashi on Saturday, Rawat said, “Sugar was never distributed since independence. Never in any sorrow, difficulty or disaster… we are distributing sugar (as part of ration) for three months... we have passed a proposal in this regard in cabinet meeting yesterday (Friday).”

When contacted, the CM said what he meant was that the Covid-19 period is also a disaster, during which for the first time, his government is distributing sugar as part of the ration. “So far during disasters in the state, wheat, rice and pulses have been distributed, but sugar has never been distributed,” he said

Udit Ghildiyal, part of CM’s media team, said Rawat’s statement has been misinterpreted. “Till a few years ago, sugar was part of the ration. But then the price of sugar in ration and in the market became almost same...the CM decided that till August, sugar should be provided as part of the ration to 23 lakh (2.3 million) cardholders in the state,” Ghildiyal said.

At the cabinet meeting on Friday, it was decided that 2.3 million ration cardholders in the state will be provided 2 kg sugar per head at a lesser price than the market price.