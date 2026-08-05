Uttarakhand cop who joined CJP protest dismissed over 'serious misconduct'

A constable posted in Pithoragarh who participated in Cockroach Janata Party protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi has been dismissed from service, officials said on Tuesday, adding that a departmental inquiry found him guilty of “serious misconduct”.

Pithoragarh SP Akshay Prahlad Konde said departmental inquiry, examination of official records and other relevant facts found that the constable’s conduct amounted to “serious misconduct” (ANI)

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According to a statement issued by the Pithoragarh police, constable Sher Singh was removed from service with immediate effect following disciplinary proceedings initiated against him under the Uttarakhand Police Act, 2007.

Pithoragarh SP Akshay Prahlad Konde said departmental inquiry, examination of official records and other relevant facts found that the constable’s conduct amounted to “serious misconduct” and violated provisions of the Uttarakhand Government Servants Conduct Rules, 2002.

“The action was taken to uphold discipline within the police force and maintain public confidence in the organisation,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Uttarakhand Police follows a zero-tolerance policy towards indiscipline, misconduct and violation of service conduct rules. Any deviation from the prescribed standards of integrity, discipline and accountability will invite strict action in accordance with the law,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Uttarakhand Police follows a zero-tolerance policy towards indiscipline, misconduct and violation of service conduct rules. Any deviation from the prescribed standards of integrity, discipline and accountability will invite strict action in accordance with the law,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh made headlines after he announced his resignation from the Uttarakhand Police while being on the stage at the protest site. Singh alleged that the question paper for patwari in Uttarakhand was available at grocery stores.

After his video from CJP protest went viral on social media, the state police said Singh was already under suspension for remaining absent from duty since June 28. The police also said that an FIR was registered against him in a land grabbing case in Haridwar last year.

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