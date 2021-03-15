Uttarakhand ex-CM Trivendra Rawat flags easing of Covid restrictions for Kumbh

Just a day after Uttarakhand’s new chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat announced scrapping all restriction for the Mahakumbh, his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat urged the government to exercise caution amid rising cases of Covid-19.

“Twenty-five thousand Covid cases, highest so far in 2021 were recorded on Sunday across the country. So we need to be more cautious in organising mega religious fair like Mahakumbh,” Trivendra Singh Rawat said after paying obeisance at Parad Shivlingam, Mahamrityunjay temple at Hari Har ashram.

"Seven states in recent weeks have shown a sharp rise in Covid infection spread. Lockdown type measures are being adhered to by some state governments so we need to be cautious when it comes to a global fair like Mahakumbh in which pilgrims from across the country and other countries arrive to take a sacred dip in the Ganga," he said.

When questioned that CM Tirath Singh Rawat a day before announced that pilgrims need not possess negative Covid-19 reports 72 hours prior to their arrival in Haridwar, Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Mahakumbh is for everyone but Covid -19 has impacted every global and national event.

"We should make arrangements in such a way that Covid infection doesn't spread further as exactly a year has passed since the country and the whole world was affected by the pandemic. Risks cannot be taken at this stage at such a global fair," the former chief minister said.

Later Rawat also met spiritual leader Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdeshanand Giri.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Shri Mahant Narendra Giri urged the CM to direct the Kumbh Mela administration to set up camps, tents and food courts for Akhada saints.

"We welcome the new CM’s stance of easing restrictions for saints and pilgrims during Mahakumbh. This fair should now be held on the lines of the grand fair held in 2010.Some officials sitting in Dehradun mislead former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, so new CM Tirath Singh Rawat should be cautious of such officials. Mahakumbh comes in 12 years. One cannot contain faith with rules and SOPs," said Narendra Giri.