IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Uttarakhand ex-CM Trivendra Rawat flags easing of Covid restrictions for Kumbh
Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat meeting spiritual leader Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdeshanand Giri on Monday in Haridwar(HT PHOTO)
Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat meeting spiritual leader Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdeshanand Giri on Monday in Haridwar(HT PHOTO)
india news

Uttarakhand ex-CM Trivendra Rawat flags easing of Covid restrictions for Kumbh

  • Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that given the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India, there is a need to be more cautious in organising mega religious fair like Mahakumbh,
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:42 PM IST

Just a day after Uttarakhand’s new chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat announced scrapping all restriction for the Mahakumbh, his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat urged the government to exercise caution amid rising cases of Covid-19.

“Twenty-five thousand Covid cases, highest so far in 2021 were recorded on Sunday across the country. So we need to be more cautious in organising mega religious fair like Mahakumbh,” Trivendra Singh Rawat said after paying obeisance at Parad Shivlingam, Mahamrityunjay temple at Hari Har ashram.

"Seven states in recent weeks have shown a sharp rise in Covid infection spread. Lockdown type measures are being adhered to by some state governments so we need to be cautious when it comes to a global fair like Mahakumbh in which pilgrims from across the country and other countries arrive to take a sacred dip in the Ganga," he said.

When questioned that CM Tirath Singh Rawat a day before announced that pilgrims need not possess negative Covid-19 reports 72 hours prior to their arrival in Haridwar, Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Mahakumbh is for everyone but Covid -19 has impacted every global and national event.

"We should make arrangements in such a way that Covid infection doesn't spread further as exactly a year has passed since the country and the whole world was affected by the pandemic. Risks cannot be taken at this stage at such a global fair," the former chief minister said.

Later Rawat also met spiritual leader Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdeshanand Giri.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Shri Mahant Narendra Giri urged the CM to direct the Kumbh Mela administration to set up camps, tents and food courts for Akhada saints.

"We welcome the new CM’s stance of easing restrictions for saints and pilgrims during Mahakumbh. This fair should now be held on the lines of the grand fair held in 2010.Some officials sitting in Dehradun mislead former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, so new CM Tirath Singh Rawat should be cautious of such officials. Mahakumbh comes in 12 years. One cannot contain faith with rules and SOPs," said Narendra Giri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)
india news

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:47 AM IST
  • Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash on Monday said she will contest in the upcoming assembly polls as an independent candidate, a day after she tonsured her head in protest against the denial of a ticket, even as dissent over candidate lists brewed among major parties in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking fresh elections if maximum votes were polled in favour of NOTA (None Of The Above) in a particular constituency
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Kolkata Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is fighting chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, on Monday sought rejection of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief’s nomination and alleged that she had not declared pending criminal cases against her
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Key leaders in TN file nomination papers

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Chennai: Key leaders across various political parties -- chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK) co-ordrinator Edappadi Palaniswami, Dravida Munnetra Kazgham president M K Stalin and actor-politician Kamal Haasan -- filed their nominations on Monday from their constituencies and hit the ground to campaign for the April 6 polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
SILCHAR/Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at the Congress for allying with the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front ahead of the three-phase assembly elections in Assam, as they promised to ensure the preservation of the state’s indigenous culture if the party retains power
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fully implement the Forest Rights Act in the tribal belts of West Bengal, buy all forest products at maximum support price, provide employment to all and spend thousands of crores of rupees on tribespeople if it wins the assembly election, Union home minister Amit Shah said in Bankura district on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s arms imports fell 33% between 2011-15 and 2016-20, said a report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) on Monday, at a time the country has taken a raft of measures to cut dependence on imported military hardware
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh

By Neeraj Santoshi and Sandeep Rawat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Haridwar/Dehradun With the Uttarakhand government removing all Covid-19 restrictions for people attending the Mahakumbh in Haridwar, experts on Monday warned that the religious event could spark an alarming spike in the infections that already shown signs of a fresh wave in the country over the last few weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian laborer carries a rice bag after they were unloaded from trains to store at a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse during lockdown.(AP)
An Indian laborer carries a rice bag after they were unloaded from trains to store at a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse during lockdown.(AP)
india news

Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(RSTV/PTI Photo)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(RSTV/PTI Photo)
india news

Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The bill was opposed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who said it violated the constitutional principle of separation of powers and resulted in a disproportionate dependence on a single authority for the protection of children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture from 2018, James Christian Michel (C) the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, being produced at a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, in Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
In this file picture from 2018, James Christian Michel (C) the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, being produced at a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, in Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
india news

UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Ahmad, who is seen as the lead UK minister for Michel’s case, is expected to raise the matter during his meetings with interlocutors in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation (AINBOF) organised demonstrations across the country.(Mint)
All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation (AINBOF) organised demonstrations across the country.(Mint)
india news

Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, had called for a nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 to protest against the central government's proposed privatisation and disinvestment plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi India will take up incidents of racism in the UK with the country’s government when required, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday against the backdrop of strains caused by a debate on the farmers’ protest in the British parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:21 PM IST
India has been working with countries around the world, especially in West Asia, to facilitate the return of citizens working or studying there and more than a million people have travelled abroad on Air India flights, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP