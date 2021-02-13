Home / India News / Uttarakhand farmers destroy crops after failing to get buyers, proper rates
Uttarakhand farmers destroy crops after failing to get buyers, proper rates

The three farmers planted banana saplings on the advice of horticulture officials in 2019. When crops were ready to be harvested they failed to get buyers and proper rates for the produce.
By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The banana crops were ready in January but the three farmers failed to get buyers and proper rates. It was then that they ploughed and destroyed their crops by a tractor. (HT PHOTO).

Three farmers of Sitarganj area in US Nagar district destroyed their banana crops in an area of 4.25 acres by chopping down the banana trees after failing to get buyers and proper rates for their produce.

The three farmers identified as Ramesh Yadav, Rajesh Yadav and Sher Singh Yadav are brothers and residents of Khusara village about 47 km from Rudrapur. They planted banana plants on the advice of horticulture officials in 2019. When crops were ready to be harvested they failed to get buyers and proper rates for the produce.

Ramesh Yadav, 46, of Khusara village in Sitarganj block said, “We had planted 5000 saplings of banana on 4.25-acre of land. Our crops were ready in the month January but we failed to get buyers and proper rates. When we failed to get the results of our hardships we ploughed and destroyed the crops by a tractor.”

Yadav said, “When the banana fruit was ready to be harvested I went to Pilibhit and Bareilly of UP in search of buyers but no one took interest. They were not ready to buy even 200 per quintal. If our crops had sold at 1000 per quintal we would have earned around 22-lakh.”

The horticulture department of US Nagar provided plants free of cost under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 2019 to encourage the farmers to grow banana crops.

Yadav said his family had come under huge debt due to banana cultivation.

Harish Tiwari, joint director of Kumaon, horticulture department said, “Banana is a highly fed crop and starts fruiting in 13 months after plantation. In the previous season, farmers made good profit from the crops. What happened with these farmers we will go there and see in a day or two.”

“Around 50 farmers, who were provided plants by us, are cultivating bananas across the district. They are satisfied and are not complaining like this,” he added.

