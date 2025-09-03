Uttarakhand gets 3 times normal rain in a week due to monsoon trough, disturbance

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has recorded nearly three times the normal rainfall in the last week, primarily due to the interaction between the active monsoon trough and western disturbances, according to data from India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. In just the first three days of September, Uttarakhand saw 243% excess rainfall — 100.3 mm against the normal of 29.2 mm

Between August 27 and September 3, the state recorded an average of 187.6 mm rainfall — nearly three times the normal of 64.7 mm. Several districts reported sharp deviations from the seasonal norm. Bageshwar topped the list with 274.3 mm, 686% above normal. Other significant excesses were reported in Champawat (357%), Almora (327%), Chamoli (337%), and Udham Singh Nagar, which received 327 mm — 440% above normal. Dehradun recorded 226.8 mm, nearly three times its average of 78.7 mm, while Haridwar saw almost double the usual rainfall. Hill districts like Nainital, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi reported rainfall between 120% and 190% above the norm.

In just the first three days of September, the state saw 243% excess rainfall — 100.3 mm against the normal of 29.2 mm. Udham Singh Nagar led with 705% excess, followed by Champawat (608%), Almora (603%), and Bageshwar (586%). Dehradun recorded nearly four times its average, while Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, and Haridwar reported 150% to 300% above the seasonal norm.

“The heavy spells of rainfall in Uttarakhand are a result of the interaction between the active monsoon trough and an active western disturbance. And also when monsoon troughs move northward, there is more rainfall. Also, in some areas, intensity of rain is more. But in the coming days, the forecast is that rainfall activity will lessen. By month-end, monsoon will retreat from the state,” scientist at IMD’s Dehradun Centre Rohit Thapliyal said.

In August, the state received 574 mm of rain — 49% above normal. Bageshwar recorded 312% excess, Chamoli 111%, Haridwar 133%, Uttarkashi 49%, Dehradun 47%, Almora 63%, and Tehri Garhwal 83%.

The widespread excess rainfall has led to flooding, landslides, and rising water levels in rivers across the state. Authorities continued issuing advisories, urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious.

Overall, the state has recorded 25% above-normal rainfall this monsoon season since June 1, according to the IMD. From June 1 to September 3, Uttarakhand received 1,265.5 mm of rain against a normal of 1,009.5 mm. Several districts have seen large deviations. Bageshwar reported the highest excess at 249%, recording 2,370.2 mm against the normal of 679.2 mm. Chamoli saw 91% excess, Tehri Garhwal 59%, and Haridwar 55%. Almora (36%), Dehradun (32%), and Udham Singh Nagar (33%) also logged significant surpluses.

The repeated disruptions due to heavy rainfall, landslides, and disasters have severely impacted the Char Dham Yatra, which is the backbone of the state’s pilgrimage-driven economy, said Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the Dehradun-based environmental action and advocacy group Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation.

“The first four months of the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, which began on April 30 (till August 31), witnessed 55 ‘Zero-Pilgrim days’ and 89 days where the footfall remained between one to 1,000 pilgrims across different shrines. Zero-Pilgrim days are those where not a single pilgrim could reach the Char Dhams. Among the four shrines, Yamunotri has been the worst affected, with 23 Zero-Pilgrim days and 30 days with one to 1,000 visitors. Gangotri faced 27 Zero-Pilgrim days and 9 days with sub-1,000 footfalls. In comparison, Hemkund Sahib and Badrinath recorded 3 and 2 Zero-Pilgrim days, respectively. The trend of low turnout with one to 1,000 pilgrims was also visible in Hemkund Sahib (29 days), Kedarnath (19 days), and Badrinath (2 days),” he said.

Nautiyal stressed that investment in climate-resilient roads, improved drainage systems, real-time weather monitoring, robust communication networks, and disaster-safe shelters must become a priority in Uttarakhand. “For the long term, making the Yatra climate- and disaster-proof — and not merely a numbers-driven exercise as is currently the focus — must become the guiding principle, with planning for resilience over record-breaking pilgrim numbers the need of the hour,” he added.