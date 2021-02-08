Uttarakhand glacier burst: Day after tragedy, multi-agency rescue operations on

The rescue operations at Uttarakhand's Chamoli, where a massive glacier burst led to an avalanche in which at least 10 died and over hundreds went missing, went overnight though the rise in water level partially halted the rescue operations at NTPC's 900-metre long Tapovan tunnel on Sunday evening. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF, Uttarkhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, Indian Army have been pressed into the rescue operations. Specialised teams of Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have reached the spot for surveillance, special reconnaissance. Navy's diving teams have been kept on standby for flash flood relief operations.

Here are the top 10 updates from Joshimath rescue operations:

> At least eight bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area, informed SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP.

> Nearly 180 sheep and goats were believed to have been swept away in the flash flood. Five locals, including three shepherds and two women who were cutting grass, lost their lives.

> According to IAF initial recce report, Tapovan hydro-electric power dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Pour Project, got completely washed away.

> At least four hydropower projects in the area have been damaged, including NTPC's Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower plant.

> Two bridges at the entrance of Malari valley have also been washed away.

> At around 8pm on Sunday, there was a sudden surge in the water level in Dhauli Ganga which halted the rescue operations at Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

> But reports of any fresh flood striking Chamoli again were dismissed as rumours. Uttarakhand Police and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday alerted people against rumours.

> The Army deployed around 400 personnel in rescue operations besides two medical teams to affected areas. One engineering task force of the Army was deployed in Ringi village in Joshimath and a control room has been set up.

> Those who have been rescued on Sunday by ITBP personnel were given first aid and then shifted to ITBP hospital in Joshimath. Their condition is stable.

> In Tapovan, ITBP rescue work in going in two tunnels.

