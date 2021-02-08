Uttarakhand glacier bursts: Panic and memories of 2013 floods
Rakesh Dhimri, a 42-year-old resident of Raini village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, was sipping on his tea on an idle Sunday morning around 10am when he heard a loud sound of angry waters gushing in.
Alarmed, he got up from his chair and went outside his house to enquire. What he saw rekindled his memories of the deadly Kedarnath floods of 2013 that killed about 5,700 people. “The first thing that came to my mind after seeing the swollen Rishiganga river (it becomes Alaknanda in Chamoli city) was the Kedarnath tragedy in which thousands died. I and my family members were just praying to god to protect us,” Dhimri said.
Also read: Heavy damage to two hydel projects at the epicentre in Uttarakhand glacier burst
Till Sunday night, rescuers have pulled out seven bodies from a tunnel while at least 170 people are missing or feared dead after a glacier lake breach in Chamoli triggered a massive avalanche and floods in the swollen Alaknanda river. Raini village and two power projects – NTPC’s Tapovan hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project – suffered damage as waters and sludge came rushing downstream.
“God has saved me…I cannot believe I am alive,” said a worker rescued at the Tapovan project. “We were working inside a tunnel and got no time to respond. I was saved as I hooked myself into one corner,” he said.
Through the day, panic hung in the air in the sparsely populated mountainous region close to India’s borders with China and Nepal. Though survivors were relieved after Alaknanda water levels went down after at least two hours, they were still in shock.
Mahendra Prakash Semwal, a resident of Chamoli town, about 24km from the Rishi Ganga project, summed up the emotions.
“We were just holding our breath with all our eyes on the Alaknanda river…,” he said, adding that the anxious wait continued till the water level receded. “We would, however, not sleep tonight out of panic,” he added.
Several Chamoli residents questioned authorities on setting up the two power projects there despite resistance by a section of locals and environmentalists.
“The government should have assessed all the aspects before setting up the projects in the area,” said Pradeep Farswan, a resident.
NK Joshi, Chamoli district disaster management officer, said panic gripped residents after the incident. “…we tried to handle that by making announcements in the area on mic, urging people to stay away from the river and get to safety.”
Also read | Uttarakhand glacier burst: Experts cite impact of climate crisis
“We also took to social media, actively urging them not to pay heed to any rumours, including some old, unrelated videos. Despite that, many were still in panic, which subsided only after the water level in the river came down to normal,” said Joshi.
The personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were among the first to respond to the tragedy.
“People feared that a Kedarnath-like tragedy may happen again,” said an SDRF rescuer who rushed for relief work at the Rishi Ganga project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Day after tragedy, multi-agency rescue operations on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tracing the Ganga's intricate waterweb
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Over 41.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in US, says CDC
IndiaMART CEO, 2 others booked for selling Govardhan Hill rocks online, probe on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glacier breach causes floods in Uttarakhand
- Eyewitnesses recalled that such was the force of the water flowing and boulders rolling down from the upper reaches near Raini village that the under-construction Rishi Ganga dam was completely washed away.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-China talk disengagement, PLA beefs up on LAC with more missiles, rockets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' stir LIVE: Govt ready to resume talks, says Union minister Piyush Goyal
Navy sailor set ablaze took over ₹20L loan: Probe
- The Navy official, Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, succumbed to injuries on Friday after he was set ablaze by three unidentified men in a forest in the district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K police book father of slain ‘terrorist’ for holding protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A day after release from jail, Munawar Faruqui says 'justice will prevail'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India dispatches Covid-19 vaccines to Barbados, Dominica
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre trying best to reduce fuel prices: Smriti Irani in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: A staircase in CP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A Delhi village that celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox