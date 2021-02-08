IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Uttarakhand glacier bursts: Panic and memories of 2013 floods
People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021.(AP)
People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021.(AP)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier bursts: Panic and memories of 2013 floods

Till Sunday night, rescuers have pulled out seven bodies from a tunnel while at least 170 people are missing or feared dead after a glacier lake breach in Chamoli triggered a massive avalanche and floods in the swollen Alaknanda river.
READ FULL STORY
By Kalyan Das, Ankur Sharma, Haldwani, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:54 AM IST

Rakesh Dhimri, a 42-year-old resident of Raini village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, was sipping on his tea on an idle Sunday morning around 10am when he heard a loud sound of angry waters gushing in.

Alarmed, he got up from his chair and went outside his house to enquire. What he saw rekindled his memories of the deadly Kedarnath floods of 2013 that killed about 5,700 people. “The first thing that came to my mind after seeing the swollen Rishiganga river (it becomes Alaknanda in Chamoli city) was the Kedarnath tragedy in which thousands died. I and my family members were just praying to god to protect us,” Dhimri said.

Also read: Heavy damage to two hydel projects at the epicentre in Uttarakhand glacier burst

Till Sunday night, rescuers have pulled out seven bodies from a tunnel while at least 170 people are missing or feared dead after a glacier lake breach in Chamoli triggered a massive avalanche and floods in the swollen Alaknanda river. Raini village and two power projects – NTPC’s Tapovan hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project – suffered damage as waters and sludge came rushing downstream.

“God has saved me…I cannot believe I am alive,” said a worker rescued at the Tapovan project. “We were working inside a tunnel and got no time to respond. I was saved as I hooked myself into one corner,” he said.


Through the day, panic hung in the air in the sparsely populated mountainous region close to India’s borders with China and Nepal. Though survivors were relieved after Alaknanda water levels went down after at least two hours, they were still in shock.

Mahendra Prakash Semwal, a resident of Chamoli town, about 24km from the Rishi Ganga project, summed up the emotions.


“We were just holding our breath with all our eyes on the Alaknanda river…,” he said, adding that the anxious wait continued till the water level receded. “We would, however, not sleep tonight out of panic,” he added.

Several Chamoli residents questioned authorities on setting up the two power projects there despite resistance by a section of locals and environmentalists.

“The government should have assessed all the aspects before setting up the projects in the area,” said Pradeep Farswan, a resident.

NK Joshi, Chamoli district disaster management officer, said panic gripped residents after the incident. “…we tried to handle that by making announcements in the area on mic, urging people to stay away from the river and get to safety.”

Also read | Uttarakhand glacier burst: Experts cite impact of climate crisis

“We also took to social media, actively urging them not to pay heed to any rumours, including some old, unrelated videos. Despite that, many were still in panic, which subsided only after the water level in the river came down to normal,” said Joshi.

The personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were among the first to respond to the tragedy.

“People feared that a Kedarnath-like tragedy may happen again,” said an SDRF rescuer who rushed for relief work at the Rishi Ganga project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand flood kedarnath flood chamoli
app
Close
SDRF resumes rescue operations on Monday morning at Tapovan. (Photo: SDRF)
SDRF resumes rescue operations on Monday morning at Tapovan. (Photo: SDRF)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Day after tragedy, multi-agency rescue operations on

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Uttarakhand Police and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat have tweeted alerted people against rumours of another flood after reports of rescue operations halting due to the rise in water level on Sunday evening emerged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devotees perform evening prayers on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati during the annual Hindu religious fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad. (AP)
Devotees perform evening prayers on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati during the annual Hindu religious fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad. (AP)
india news

Tracing the Ganga's intricate waterweb

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:37 AM IST
In Uttarakhand, the Ganga and its tributaries pass through important tourist places like Rishikesh, Hardiwar, Rudraprayag and Karnaprayag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure to investigate the new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure to investigate the new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
india news

LIVE: Over 41.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in US, says CDC

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:51 AM IST
The global tally of Covid-19 cases ad deaths are at over 106 million and 2.3 million respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.
READ FULL STORY
Fossil samples, including a spiral-shaped prehistoric creature called an Ammonite(right), are part of the On The Rocks show. (Image courtesy: CSMVS)
Fossil samples, including a spiral-shaped prehistoric creature called an Ammonite(right), are part of the On The Rocks show. (Image courtesy: CSMVS)
india news

IndiaMART CEO, 2 others booked for selling Govardhan Hill rocks online, probe on

PTI, Mathura
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:20 AM IST
According to the police, the website claimed that the rocks were "natural" and quoted its price as 5,175 per piece.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Nanda Devi glacial burst caused an avalanche at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday.(PTI)
The Nanda Devi glacial burst caused an avalanche at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday.(PTI)
india news

Glacier breach causes floods in Uttarakhand

By Kalyan Das, Jayashree Nandi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Eyewitnesses recalled that such was the force of the water flowing and boulders rolling down from the upper reaches near Raini village that the under-construction Rishi Ganga dam was completely washed away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Forest fire near Chillipam Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng. (@easterncomd/Twitter Photo)
Forest fire near Chillipam Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng. (@easterncomd/Twitter Photo)
india news

Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal

ANI, West Kameng (arunachal Pradesh)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:10 AM IST
The Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet said the well-coordinated efforts of army and forest authorities and quick response averted catastrophic disaster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Indian army commanders, there has been a marginal increase, new revetments and relocation of deployments between finger four and finger seven on north banks of Pangong Tso.
According to Indian army commanders, there has been a marginal increase, new revetments and relocation of deployments between finger four and finger seven on north banks of Pangong Tso.
india news

India-China talk disengagement, PLA beefs up on LAC with more missiles, rockets

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:57 AM IST
According to national security planners, the PLA is undertaking fresh deployment and relocation of both troops and heavy equipment in all the three sectors with fresh constructions of revetments in finger area of Pangong Tso.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shout slogans during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Sunhera village, in Gurugram. (ANI Photo)
Farmers shout slogans during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Sunhera village, in Gurugram. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers' stir LIVE: Govt ready to resume talks, says Union minister Piyush Goyal

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than 70 days.
READ FULL STORY
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube was found with 90% burns in Palghar on February 5.(HT_PRINT)
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube was found with 90% burns in Palghar on February 5.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Navy sailor set ablaze took over 20L loan: Probe

By HT Correspondent, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:53 AM IST
  • The Navy official, Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, succumbed to injuries on Friday after he was set ablaze by three unidentified men in a forest in the district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per local reports, Wani and others have been booked under sections 147, 341, 153 of IPC and 13 of the UAPA for “organizing illegal processions under criminal conspiracy”.(Reuters File Photo/ Representative image)
As per local reports, Wani and others have been booked under sections 147, 341, 153 of IPC and 13 of the UAPA for “organizing illegal processions under criminal conspiracy”.(Reuters File Photo/ Representative image)
india news

J&K police book father of slain ‘terrorist’ for holding protest

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:51 AM IST
Athar Mushtaq was killed along with two other alleged militants Aijaz Maqbool Ganai and Zubair Ahmad Lone in the encounter last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and violating the Covid-19 guidelines, was released from the jail after Supreme Court granted bail to him on Friday.(Photo: Twitter)
Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and violating the Covid-19 guidelines, was released from the jail after Supreme Court granted bail to him on Friday.(Photo: Twitter)
india news

A day after release from jail, Munawar Faruqui says 'justice will prevail'

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Even as Faruqui refused to comment on the case, he said, “I won’t comment over this issue but I have full faith in my judiciary and laws."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai before departure to Barbados, Dominica.(ANI)
Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai before departure to Barbados, Dominica.(ANI)
india news

India dispatches Covid-19 vaccines to Barbados, Dominica

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:38 AM IST
The consignments of vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) departed from Mumbai at 11:35 pm yesterday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Centre trying best to reduce fuel prices: Smriti Irani in Rajasthan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:34 AM IST
On the farmers' issues, Irani said 11 rounds of talks have already been held between the government and farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fortunately, one address in today’s CP has managed to keep its staircase, as well as the flavor of yesteryear.(HT Photo)
Fortunately, one address in today’s CP has managed to keep its staircase, as well as the flavor of yesteryear.(HT Photo)
india news

Delhiwale: A staircase in CP

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:30 AM IST
A piece of architecture evocative of an earlier era.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The family of INA veteran Sube Singh shows documents relating to his service at the INA outside their house in village Tikri Kalan, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
The family of INA veteran Sube Singh shows documents relating to his service at the INA outside their house in village Tikri Kalan, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

A Delhi village that celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other

By Manoj Sharma, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Singh is not the only one with a Netaji story in Tikri Kalan, a village on the western fringes of the city, which celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP