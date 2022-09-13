Uttarakhand govt to conduct survey of madrasas

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the state government will conduct a survey of the madrasas in the state, saying it was “important” to ascertain their present status. The move comes on the heels of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh beginning a similar survey.

Both UP and Uttarakhand are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A 46-day survey of madrasas began in UP on September 10 amid political outrage. It is scheduled to end on October 25.

Dhami made the announcements while responding to questions on statements from Uttarakhand’s new waqf board chairman, Shadab Shams, who alleged that he would remove encroachments from wakf properties and start a survey in the state.

“All kinds of things are coming to fore about madrasas from various parts in the state. So, a survey of the madrasas in the state is important. It will make clear the present status of madrasas in the state,” the chief minister said.

The state’s madrasa education board director, Rajendra Kumar, hailed the move. “The chief minister’s announcement regarding survey of the madrasas in the state is a welcome decision as it will go a long way in ensuring focus on quality of education and modernisation of madrasas in the state, “ he said, adding that a total of 419 madrasas are affiliated with the board.

The government is also pushing for implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. On September 8, a five-member draft committee for the implementation of the UCC launched an online portal for people to make suggestions and objections, based on which, the committee will prepare its final draft in the coming months.

According to the 2011 census, Uttarakhand has a Muslim population of 13.9 %, mostly based in the Terai area. Haridwar and US Nagar districts have over 34 % and 22 % Muslim population respectively.

Former chairman of the board, Bilal-ur-Rehman, said while around 400 madrasas are affiliated with the state board, the total number across the state ranges between 800-1,000.

“I think the government wants to have all madrasas affiliated with the state madrasa board, which is a good thing as it will ensure quality education, in line with board’s guidelines. Also, it will give the government a fairly good idea on what needs to be done to modernise the madrasa education system in the state and check malpractices, if any,” he said.

State BJP in-charge, Manveer Singh Chouhan, also welcomed the CM’s decision saying it would help ensure quality of education. “It is good that madrasas are centres of education, but it is necessary to investigate whether all madrasas are engaged in the mission of education with full devotion. Special attention should be paid to what are their educational, social activities and what they are serving for the future leaders of the country.”

However, the Opposition Congress said that the move was a bid to hide the government’s shortcomings over the recruitment scams.

State Congress leader and three-time MLA Qazi Nizamuddin said: “Like in Uttar Pradesh, state government also wants a survey of madrasas in the state. Why they have taken this decision is not surprising. Intelligence officials in the state already verify [credentials of] teachers and students in madrasas. The government is going ahead with such decisions to divert and deflect the attention of the people from the recruitment scams which have embarrassed the BJP government. Providing employment in the state was the main election plank of the BJP. But now, you can see the mess all around and unemployed people protesting on roads,” he said.

