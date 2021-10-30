Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / High court sets aside transfer of IFS officer’s petition from U’khand to Delhi
dehradun news

High court sets aside transfer of IFS officer’s petition from U’khand to Delhi

On December 16 last year, Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi filed a writ petition in the high court, challenging the transfer of his petition
Hearing Chaturvedi’s petition, the division bench of chief justice RS Chauhan and justice NS Dhanik on October 23 issued the order (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 12:47 AM IST
By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun

The Uttarakhand high court has set aside the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order, which transferred the hearing of Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s petition from the Tribunal’s Nainital circuit bench to the Delhi-based principal bench, saying the reasoning in the impugned order was “legally unsustainable”.

Chaturvedi, a 2002-batch IFS officer — who is currently posted as chief conservator of forests (CCF) in Haldwani, Nainital — filed a petition in CAT Nainital bench in February, 2020, alleging the recruitment of joint secretary-level posts through contract system in the Union government for a period of three to five years, as per a policy decision taken in 2019, was “arbitrary, irrational, and ridden with irregularities” and needed to be investigated.

In October 2020, the Centre filed a petition, requesting transfer of the case from CAT’s Nainital bench to the principal bench, Delhi. On December 4, Chaturvedi’s petition was transferred to the principal bench in Delhi.

On December 16 last year, Chaturvedi filed a writ petition in the high court, challenging the transfer of his petition.

RELATED STORIES

Hearing Chaturvedi’s petition, the division bench of chief justice RS Chauhan and justice NS Dhanik on October 23 issued the order, copy of which was uploaded on Friday evening. HT has seen a copy of the order.

Rakesh Thapliyal, assistant solicitor general, appearing for Centre, said the HC order has stated that “since the decision with regard to a policy decision of the Centre would have nationwide repercussions, therefore, only the Principal Bench is suitable for deciding the validity of the policy decision…since no cause of action had arisen in Uttarakhand, the Nainital Circuit Bench does not have the territorial jurisdiction to hear the petition…” “Since the relevant files are lying in New Delhi, and witnesses would be available in the national capital, it would be in the interest of justice to transfer the case to the principal bench,” Thapliyal said, quoting from the order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand forest dept uttarakhand high court×
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP