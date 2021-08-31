Uttarakhand minister draws flak for saying app can help regulate rainfall

Uttarakhand minister Dhan Singh Rawat has drawn flak for claiming an app can help “increase or decrease the intensity of rainfall as per requirement.” He made the claim while speaking to a local news channel on Monday amid heavy rainfall in the state over the last week.

A video of Rawat, who is in charge of disaster management, making the claim was widely circulated on social media. “Now there is an app which has come out which can increase or decrease the intensity of rain in a place where it is expected to rain heavily and cause damage to life and property,” he told the channel. “I will soon give a presentation to the Centre on the same. ...this (app) can be a boon for many other states of the country.”

Congress leader Harish Rawat mocked the minister and shared the video on Facebook. “The app that Dhan Singh Rawat is talking about for a presentation to the Centre would help in solving the challenges faced by the country and its farmers due to uncertain rains every year. Now chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami should recommend his name for Bharat Ratna.”

Another Congress leader Garima Dasauni referred to the minister’s claim and asked: “Where did these leaders get so much wisdom from?”

The minister could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Uttarakhand Space Application Centre director MPS Bisht said the minister was speaking in context to new technology and mistakenly used the term app to describe it. He added the state government formed a panel of three experts under his leadership to study the technology known as “magnetic ion generator” for implementation in Uttarakhand to fight forest fires. “This technology actually does exist in the world and has been developed by a Dubai-based Russian scientist. It has been used several times in Dubai to create rainfall and to push away the clouds formed in the atmosphere to cause cyclones,” said Bisht. “It (the technology) causes artificial fusion of the ions of hydrogen and oxygen present in the air which can cause rainfall in the desired area. It is a technology that is much more advanced than the cloud seeding one. The panel has submitted a report to the government. Now the government will take the decision to go ahead with it or not.”