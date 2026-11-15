Uttarakhand MLA loses temper, vandalises stage after he was denied chance to speak at event; booked

Congress MLA Harish Dhami was on Sunday booked for allegedly vandalising a stage after he was "denied" an opportunity to speak in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, even as a war of words erupted between the BJP and the Congress over the incident at a prominent fair. MLA Harish Dhami allegedly threw microphones and chairs on the stage after the chief minister left the venue and alleged that his mic was switched off as he was speaking. (ANI)

The chief minister lashed out at the Congress, saying it has lost its ground which is causing its members to "lose their mental balance", while MLA Harish Dhami called the CM "darpok (coward)", accusing him of suppressing people's voice, and challenged the BJP leader to contest against him.

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The Congress said it stands strongly with its MLA "in the fight for the respect of its public representatives and the rights of the people". Insult to the opposition representatives through the administration will not be tolerated at any cost, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said.

On Saturday, MLA Harish Dhami allegedly threw microphones and chairs on the stage after the chief minister left the venue and alleged that his mic was switched off as he was speaking.

An FIR under relevant sections of the BNS was lodged against the Dharchula MLA and five others for vandalising the inauguration stage of Jauljibi Fair on Saturday following a complaint by Harendra Singh Negi, an officer at the Jauljibi police station.

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The FIR has been filed under BNS sections 121 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 132 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 191(2) (rioting), 324(2) (property damage), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), according to Negi.

Reacting to the incident, Dhami said, "Congress has crossed all boundaries of anarchy in every sphere, so this episode is also an example of the fact that in the coming days, public is going to reject them completely.

"The Congress party has lost its ground, causing its members to lose their mental balance."

"A behaviour that we would not even expect from a child is being displayed by Congress leaders, which is unheard of in a democracy... the same approach is followed by their leaders in Delhi.... Public is watching everything...," the CM told reporters in Dehradun.

Hitting back, the Congress MLA said, "Till now people had heard that the CM is dhadak Dhami, but he is darpok Dhami."

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In a social media post on Saturday, MLA Harish Dhami said that he wanted to raise two issues with the government: the death of an eight-year-old girl in the region two days before, and concerns regarding road connectivity in Kanar.

He added that it is "deeply unfortunate that an elected representative was denied the opportunity to present the grievances" of their own constituents on the stage at the Jauljibi Fair.

"Suppressing voices does not make questions disappear, and switching off a microphone cannot silence the voice of the people! Raising issues -- such as the Kanhar road, basic infrastructure in the region, and long-pending development projects -- before the Chief Minister is my duty, not a crime," said MLA Dhami.

He added that the BJP government must understand that in a democracy, "asking questions is not an act of opposition; it is the right of the people".

The Congress MLA said that he made mistakes on the stage and apologised to the residents of his constituency.

"I have neither learnt to be afraid nor to bow down. If I am wrong, then I will admit it… which is why I challenge the chief minister to contest elections from Dharchula in 2027, and, if my party allows, then I will contest from any constituency where the CM contests from," said the Congress MLA.

"While pressure from those in power may stifle voices temporarily, it cannot halt our struggle for issues that serve the public interest. We will neither be intimidated, nor bow down, nor remain silent. Our fight for the rights, dignity, and entitlements of the people of Dharchula will continue with full strength on every platform."

Answer the people's questions. Do not attempt to suppress their voice, he added.

On Sunday, BJP workers protested against Harish Dhami in Dharchula, burning his effigy and shouting slogans against him.

BJP state spokesperson Mathura Dutt Joshi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said, "The true tactics, character, and face of the Congress have once again been exposed before the public."

"Even if the MLA harboured any grievances or complaints, there is no place for such indecent language and improper conduct in public life. The BJP firmly demands that the Congress party issue an immediate public apology for this disgraceful behaviour by its MLA."

Joshi alleged that such actions reflect the unruly and anarchic culture of the Congress, adding that the vigilant people of 'Devbhoomi' will never forgive "such inappropriate attitude and arrogance" from their elected representatives.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Godiyal justified the anger of party MLA Harish Dhami.

"The undemocratic attitude has been shown by Chief Minister Dhami ji. Not giving an opportunity to an elected local public representative to speak from the stage in a historic programme of his own assembly constituency and getting his mic switched off is a completely undemocratic and condemnable act," said Godiyal.

He said that violating the protocol is an insult to the MLA and is also an insult to the people there.

"Protocol has been openly ignored in the Jauljibi fair. Opposition MLAs and public representatives are not being given due respect by the government and administration, which is against healthy democratic traditions. Efforts to suppress the voice of the public are a threat to democracy," said Godiyal.

The state Congress president added that MLA Harish Dhami wanted to present the "burning problems of the area" and the demands of the local people before the chief minister.