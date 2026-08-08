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Uttarakhand panchayat member found dead on Kheerganga river bank in Bageshwar

Tara Singh Koranga, a 48-year-old Kshetra panchayat member, was found dead on the banks of the Kheerganga river in Bageshwar, Uttarakhand.

Updated on: Aug 8, 2026, 15:09:42 IST
By HT Correspondent, Haldwani
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A 48-year-old Kshetra Panchayat or Block Development Committee (BDC) member was found dead on the banks of the Kheerganga river near Kapkot in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district on Saturday morning, police said.

A 48-year-old BDC member was found dead near the Kheerganga river in Bageshwar
A 48-year-old BDC member was found dead near the Kheerganga river in Bageshwar

Police identified the deceased as Tara Singh Koranga, a resident of Jalekh village.

Koranga was a sitting Kshetra Panchayat member from the Gadera area. His family lived in Jalekh, while he stayed alone in a house near the Kheerganga river, police officers said.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when a three-year-old girl from a neighbouring house noticed Koranga from her veranda. She alerted her mother, who informed other neighbours.

“We received information from Kapkot police station in the morning that the body of a person was visible in the Kheerganga river and that a State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team was required to retrieve it. Upon receiving the information, an SDRF team from the Kapkot post, led by sub-inspector Rajendra Singh Rawat, immediately left for the spot,” SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Police took the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem. “The exact cause and circumstances of the death would be established after the post-mortem report and further investigation,” an officer said.

According to the officers, Koranga is survived by his parents, wife and three children—a son and two daughters.

 
uttarakhand
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