Uttarakhand police arrest nine people for betting on IPL matches in Nainital
Uttarakhand police arrest nine people for betting on IPL matches in Nainital

The Nainital police team raided the spot in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani on Thursday night and arrested nine people for alleged online betting in IPL matches from SK Mobile Street. The police team recovered 8 android mobile phones and cash worth ₹31,000 from the accused.
Nainital police with the nine men accused of betting on IPL matches. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 06:05 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Nainital police arrested nine people for alleged online betting on IPL matches in Haldwani on Thursday night. The police have recovered 8 mobiles and 31,000 cash from their possession.

“On Thursday evening, we received a tip-off that online betting was being carried out on IPL matches in Banbhulpura area. Based on this information, a team was formed under the leadership of Banbhulpura police station in-charge Pramod Pathak to catch the bookies,” Shantanu Parashar, circle officer Haldwani said.

He said the police team raided the place in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani on Thursday night and arrested nine people for alleged online betting in IPL matches from SK Mobile Street. “The police team recovered 8 android mobile phones and cash worth 31,000 from them,” he said.

He said the accused have been identified as Javed, 28, Wasid, 23, Ravish, 25, Javed, 26, Faeem, 43, Kaleem, 32, Suleman, 28, Murtivoor Rahman, 30 and Imtiaz, 30, all residents of Banbhulpura area.

“The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Gambling Act. All of them have been arrested and presented in court,” he added.

