Uttarakhand seeks 5,702 crore relief package from centre to tackle monsoon damage

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has sought a special economic package of ₹5,702.15 crore from the centre to compensate for the losses caused by this year’s monsoon and to strengthen vulnerable infrastructure against future natural disasters. The public works department and rural roads sustained the maximum damage, amounting to nearly ₹ 1,163.84 crore, while irrigation structures suffered losses of ₹ 266.65 crore. (Representative photo)

In a memorandum sent to the union home ministry, state disaster management and rehabilitation secretary Vinod Kumar Suman outlined the extent of damage and the urgent requirement for central assistance, officials aware of the development said.

The memorandum, also addressed to the additional secretary, disaster management division, ministry of home affairs, said that government departments have suffered direct losses worth ₹1,944.15 crore due to landslides, flash floods, heavy rains, and related calamities between April 1 and August 31 this year.

The public works department and rural roads sustained the maximum damage, amounting to nearly ₹1,163.84 crore, while irrigation structures suffered losses of ₹266.65 crore.

Also Read: Uttarakhand rains: Bridge washed away in Chamoli, 216 roads closed

The energy department reported damages worth ₹123.17 crore, health services ₹4.57 crore, and school education facilities ₹68.28 crore. Assets of the higher education department were damaged to the tune of ₹9.04 crore, fisheries ₹2.55 crore, rural development ₹65.50 crore, and urban development ₹4 crore. Losses in the animal husbandry sector were pegged at ₹23.06 crore, while other government departments together reported damages of about ₹213.46 crore.

The state has sought ₹1,944.15 crore for the reconstruction and recovery of damaged infrastructure, with an additional ₹3,758 crore to stabilise vulnerable assets, roads, bridges, populated areas, and other public infrastructure that remain at risk of further destruction.

“This support is critical to ensure that the impact of recurring disasters on Uttarakhand is minimized and large-scale losses are avoided,” said Suman.

The state has also recorded significant human and livestock losses during the ongoing monsoon. Between April 1 and August 31, 79 people lost their lives, 115 were injured, and 90 remain missing, official figures show. In addition, nearly 3,953 livestock perished in rain-related incidents.

Also read: Uttarakhand rains: Over 300 roads blocked, orange alert for seven districts

Housing and commercial establishments like shops, hotels, homestays, restaurants have been hit hard, with 2,835 concrete houses and 402 temporary houses have been severely damaged, the memorandum said.

The state has recorded 25% above-normal rainfall this monsoon season since June 1, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). From June 1 to September 3, Uttarakhand received 1,265.5 mm of rain against a normal of 1,009.5 mm. Several districts have seen large deviations. Bageshwar reported the highest excess at 249%, recording 2,370.2 mm against the normal of 679.2 mm. Chamoli saw 91% excess, Tehri Garhwal 59%, and Haridwar 55%. Almora (36%), Dehradun (32%), and Udham Singh Nagar (33%) also logged significant surpluses.

The widespread excess rainfall has led to flooding, landslides, and rising water levels in rivers across the state. Authorities continued issuing advisories, urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious.

Officials said the memorandum has listed both immediate and long-term needs, combining relief, rehabilitation, and resilience-building. “The demand package is not only for recovery but also to prevent further erosion of critical infrastructure and protect communities living in disaster-prone zones,” an official said.