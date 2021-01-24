Uttarakhand tourism dept selects 29 hill villages to promote trekking clusters

The Uttarakhand tourism department has selected 29 more villages in remote hilly districts to promote trekking clusters.

Satpal Maharaj, state tourism minister said that the aim of the Trekking Traction Center Homestay Scheme is to provide new heights to adventure tourism in the state by establishing residential facilities for tourists in remote rural areas which have the potential of trekking tourism.

“Through this aid, the state government is trying to empower the local people, so that the rural economy can be strengthened. This plan will prove to be effective in preventing migration and making rural areas self-sufficient through tourism,” Maharaj said.

He further said that homestays developed in these villages will be constructed following local traditional architectural style.

The tourism department has selected villages in districts like Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Chamoli.

Under the Trekking Traction Homestay Scheme, villages near important and popular trekking routes are being developed by the tourism department as trekking clusters. This will give a lodging facility to the tourists and they will be able to enjoy the place by staying there. Under this scheme, financial assistance of ₹60,000 per room is given to locals for building new rooms in their houses for the purpose of home-stay and ₹25,000 for constructing new toilets with the rooms. The financial assistance is provided for a maximum of up to six rooms.

Dilip Jawalkar, secretary for tourism in the state said that the beneficiaries of the scheme will be selected through a committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate.

He further said that the committee will conduct an evaluation after which the amount of grant will be transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank account through Direct Bank Transfer under the recommendation of the district magistrate.

The state government has already selected eight beneficiaries from Agora and Dasna villages in Uttarkashi district which fall on the Dodital trek route.

The state tourism department started the scheme from Chopta village near Tungnath shrine, the world's highest temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

To increase lodging facilities in such areas, the secretary for tourism has also instructed district officials to renovate the old bungalows of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam after permission is obtained from the state forest department.