Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: ‘No timeline yet’ for rescue work
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: The 41 workers remain trapped as rescue operations were halted once again due to technical snag.
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: Despite authorities showing confidence that the rescue operations will conclude by the evening of November 24, the attempts to rescue the trapped 41 workers in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi continue after the drilling machine hit another snag late on Friday night.
Agencies such as NDRF, SDRF, BRO, NHIDCL, and ITBP have joined forces to conduct the rescue operations for the trapped workers, and an American auger machine is being used to drill a tunnel into the rubble to rescue the men eventually. Meanwhile, food, drinks and medical supplies are being given to the workers through the 6-inch pipe drilled into the collapsed tunnel.
- The drilling by an American-made auger machine was halted Friday night after it hit another technical snag. there is currently no timeline as to when the workers will be rescued.
- Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered agencies to conduct the last phase of the rescue operations at a fast pace, since workers have been trapped in the rubble since November 12.
- The rescuers have decided to put a pipe inside the drilled portion of the rubble. Till now, around 46 metres of steel pipe has been put in to serve as a passageway.
- The NDRF workers have planned to bring out the trapped workers through wheeled stretchers one by one, and demonstrated the technique on video as well.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 09:12 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Manual drilling option explored
As only 10 percent of the tunnel rubble is set to be removed to rescue the trapped workers, the agencies are exploring the option of manual drilling. This could, however, slow down the process.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 08:46 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Drilling may resume today
The last phase of the rescue operations to bring out 41 trapped workers is likely to resume in a few hours. It is expected that the drilling of the final 6-9 metres of rubble can conclude by Saturday evening.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 08:23 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Only 10-12 metres of drilling left
Officials had revealed earlier that only 10-12 metres of drilling is left to rescue the trapped workers in the tunnel collapse, and can be done in a few hours after the rescue operations resume.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 07:43 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Drill hits metal object
The rescue operations were halted after the American auger, while drilling a hole through the rubble, hit a metal obstruction and had to be stopped. It is not clear when the rescue ops will resume.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 07:25 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: No timeline to rescue workers
After the rescue operations hit a snag once again on Friday, the agencies have said that there is no timeline yet on when the rescue operations to bring out the 41 trapped workers will be over.