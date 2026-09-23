Uttarakhand: Two arrested for submitting fake documents for NEET UG 2025 admission

The Uttarakhand Police SIT probing allegations of false freedom fighter and domicile certificates submitted during the NEET-UG 2025 admission process to secure MBBS admissions has made its first two arrests in the case, police said.

The two suspects submitted false freedom fighter and domicile certificates during the NEET-UG 2025 admission process (Unsplash/Representational)

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The two suspects in custody were identified as Rupesh Pandit, owner of an educational consultancy firm based in Meerut, and Arvind Kumar, a resident of Haridwar district’s Bahadurpur Khadar village and father of a NEET aspirant.

Addressing a press briefing at Dehradun, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said the SIT, led by SP(Rural-1) Jaya Baloni, seized key documents relating to two cases registered on September 13 at Raipur and Clement Town police stations.

Dobhal said the probe is currently focused on identifying further suspects.