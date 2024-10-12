Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 13, 2024 24.31 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 23.82 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 24.87 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 24.96 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 24.79 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 24.54 °C Light rain October 19, 2024 24.59 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.26 °C Light rain Chennai 28.86 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.64 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.51 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.08 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.45 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 12, 2024, is 21.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.96 °C and 26.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.52 °C and 25.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 12, 2024

