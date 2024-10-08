Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.69 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024
Oct 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 8, 2024, is 24.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.69 °C and 26.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.85 °C and 26.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 9, 2024
|25.87 °C
|Light rain
|October 10, 2024
|24.06 °C
|Light rain
|October 11, 2024
|25.37 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 12, 2024
|25.65 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 13, 2024
|25.69 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|25.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|25.03 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
