Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: 12 rat-hole minings experts begin manual drilling
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: An alternative drilling approach was adopted after a large auger machine became stuck on Friday.
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: Rat-hole mining specialists engaged in rescuing 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi initiated manual drilling through the debris on Monday. Concurrently, vertical drilling from above the tunnel has reached a depth of 36 meters out of the required 86 meters.
At least 12 rat-hole mining experts are tasked with horizontally drilling through the final 10- to 12-meter stretch of debris in the collapsed section of the under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand. The alternative drilling approach was adopted after a large auger machine became stuck on Friday. Approximately 40 per cent of the necessary 86-meter vertical drilling has been completed.
As of Monday evening, the remaining portion of the stuck auger was successfully cut out piece by piece, and a steel pipe was inserted further into the partially completed escape passage. Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Delhi, mentioned that vertical drilling, initiated on Sunday, has already reached a depth of 36 meters.
The rescuers aim to extract workers through this one-meter-wide shaft once it penetrates the top of the tunnel below, ideally by Thursday. Simultaneously, an eight-inch wide shaft, drilled from a nearby point, has reached approximately 75 meters down. This secondary probe, expected to serve as a supply line for the trapped workers, indicates no significant geological obstacles so far, according to statements from the NDMA member and Silkyara officials.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 28 Nov 2023 07:49 AM
Watch: Manual drilling ongoing inside the rescue tunnel
Auger machine is being used to push the pipe.
- Tue, 28 Nov 2023 07:41 AM
‘Crossed 50 metres, 506 meteres to go’: Micro tunnelling expert Chris Cooper
Micro tunnelling expert Chris Cooper says, "...It went very well last night. We have crossed 50 metres. It's now about 5-6 metres to go...We didn't have any obstacles last night. It is looking very positive..."
- Tue, 28 Nov 2023 06:53 AM
‘Govt leaving no stone unturned’: PM Modi asks publick to to pray for labourers trapped in Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the collective efforts of the government and various agencies in the ongoing rescue operation to evacuate the workers stranded in the Uttarakhand tunnel for the past two weeks, ANI reports.
He urged people to pray for the safe and prompt release of the trapped individuals, highlighting the challenges posed by nature during the rescue efforts.
A landslide on November 12 caused a section of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district to collapse, trapping 41 workers under a substantial mound of debris. Multi-agency rescue operations are being conducted urgently to address the situation.