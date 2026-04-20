Thiruvananthapuram, The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday launched a statewide surprise inspection drive titled "Operation Earth Guard" following intelligence inputs about widespread irregularities, violations and corruption in the excavation and transportation of ordinary earth across the state, officials said. VACB launches ‘Operation Earth Guard’ to curb illegal soil mining in Kerala

According to VACB, the operation was initiated on the directions of Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham and commenced at 10.30 am across Kerala.

Based on intelligence inputs, VACB teams conducted simultaneous inspections at all 14 district Mining and Geology offices, 58 selected local self-government institutions, and various sites where illegal earth removal had been reported, officials said.

In total, raids are being conducted at 72 offices and multiple locations across the state as part of the operation.

VACB officials said that permits and transit passes obtained for soil removal under the guise of commercial building and house construction activities are allegedly being misused.

In several cases, earth is being excavated and transported beyond permitted limits and in quantities exceeding the sanctioned volume.

The agency has also received information that hills and mounds are being illegally levelled, altering the natural landscape, and that the excavated soil is being diverted for real estate purposes, officials said.

"Preliminary findings indicate alleged collusion involving certain officials from the Mining and Geology Department and local self-government institutions. These officials are suspected of issuing permits and transit passes in violation of norms in exchange for bribes or other considerations," a VACB statement said.

The vigilance probe has further pointed to the role of middlemen and organised "soil mafia" groups in facilitating and controlling illegal mining and transportation activities, officials said

Similarly, mineral transit passes issued for construction purposes and development permits granted by local bodies are being widely misused for illegal soil transport, the VACB statement said.

Officials responsible for enforcement are accused of deliberately avoiding inspections and failing to initiate follow-up action, resulting in significant revenue loss to the government in the form of unpaid royalties, they added.

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