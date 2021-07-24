Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vaccinated for Covid a month ago, Taliye's hope of recovery buried in landslide
india news

Vaccinated for Covid a month ago, Taliye’s hope of recovery buried in landslide

A nine month old and another eleven month old infant are among those missing after the landslide at Taliye village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:29 PM IST
So far 36 bodies have been pulled out from the slush in Maharashtra’s Taliye village after the Thursday landslide with around 50 still missing. (HT Photo)

A small hamlet in Sahyadris, Maharashtra's Taliye was looking at life with hope after most villagers were vaccinated against Covid-19 last month but little did they know that another calamity in the form of a landslide following heavy rains will flatten their homes and crush the dreams of a recovery under the slush deposited in the village.

According to local administration, there are around 42 houses in the village and most were buried under the soil after a portion of the nearby hillock gave away on Thursday evening. The locals, with the help from a team of National Disaster Response Force and police have so far pulled out 36 bodies with around 50 still missing.

A nine month old and another eleven month old infant are among those missing. Theirs mothers, according to Sunetra Pawase, a nurse working at local preliminary health centre, were found dead during the search and rescue operation.

“The entire village was vaccinated last month. We have done two deliveries in this village. A nine month and one eleven month infant are still missing. I have seen all the small children from the village. There was a small girl in this village who used to come with me while I would visit the village. Yesterday I saw her dead, lying on her stomach which is very painful,” said Pawase.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting the landslide affected Taliye village on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier on Friday, Thackeray asked people to move to safer locations to protect against heavy rains lashing the region.

“The Taliye incident is unfortunate. There are landslides reports in other parts of the state and my appeal to everyone is to stay safe. Those living in risky terrain should move at safer places,” said Thackeray.

