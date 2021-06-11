Vaccinated healthcare workers run lower risk of Covid-19 infection than unvaccinated ones: Study

A new study conducted by Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, on 10,600 healthcare workers (HCWs) suggests that vaccinated HCWs run significantly lower risk of contracting Covid-19 than their unvaccinated peers. Out of the 10,600 employees at CMC, as many as 8,991 had been vaccinated between January 21 and April 30 this year, with 94.3% of them being inoculated with Covishield, as per the research team.

The study showed that two doses of Covishield rendered 65% protection against infection, 77% against hospitalisation, 92% against the need for oxygen, and 94% against the need for admission in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), reported news agency ANI.

The research revealed that fully vaccinated individuals, however, did contract Covid-19, with 679 (9.6%) contracting it within 47 days (34-58) following their second dose, and 33 individuals contracting it within two weeks of the second dose.

Some staff members however did not receive their second dose due to a shortage of vaccines and a change in guidelines on the required gap between the two doses.

The study also stated that the only Covid-related fatalities were witnessed in the beginning of the pandemic in HCWs who had multiple comorbidities and hadn’t been vaccinated.

"The only staff member who died since the beginning of the pandemic had multiple comorbidities and had not taken the vaccine," ANI said, quoting the study.

The study could not determine the efficacy of the two vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) administered to the staff at CMC, as a sub-group analysis was not possible due to the miniscule percentage of HCWs who were jabbed with Covaxin.

"Subgroup analysis on the efficacy of the two vaccines was not possible due to few HCWs receiving Covaxin," it stated.

CMC’s findings, which sheds new light on the results of vaccinating frontline workers, comes on the heels of the Centre’s decision to train 1,00,000 healthcare workers ahead of a possible third wave of Covid-19.