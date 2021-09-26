Vaccination tally to breach 50mn: Tamil Nadu health minister Subramanian

The health department in Tamil Nadu expects the total number of people administered with Covid-19 vaccines to breach the 50 million mark soon, state minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said on Saturday.

The department has instructed health officials to administer the vaccines to a large number of people as against the targeted 1.5 million during the third mega vaccination camp scheduled for Sunday, he said.

“Following a letter sent by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the efforts taken by Health Secretary (J Radhakrishnan), we have received 29 lakh vaccines from the Centre. We have instructed officials to administer as many vaccines as possible against the targeted 15 lakh during the third mega vaccination Camp scheduled for Sunday,” he told reporters here.

Till date, 44.1 million people have been inoculated, including the 2.5 million who received the vaccines in private hospitals. The total number of those who had received the vaccination was expected to breach five crore soon, he said.

“We appeal to members of the public to extend their cooperation during the third mega vaccination camp,” he said. In Tamil Nadu, 56 per cent of the population have received single dose of the vaccine and 16 per cent double doses, he said.

“Through the camp tomorrow (Sunday), we are planning to inoculate 20-25 lakh. With this, the number who got the single dose was expected to reach 60 per cent,” he said.

In the first mega vaccination drive on September 12, a total of 2.9 million were vaccinated. Again on the second edition of the mass vaccination programme held on September 19, 1.6 million were covered, he said.

Referring to the Kalaignar Insurance Scheme introduced by the DMK, he said it benefited 30,548 people since the government assumed office on May 7. Following chief minister M K Stalin’s instruction, 1,850 people affected by black fungus virus were also included in the scheme, he added.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 1,724 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 2,655,572, while the death toll mounted to 35,476 with 22 more deaths. According to a medical bulletin, 1,635 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 2,602,833, leaving 17,263 active infections.