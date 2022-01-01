Live updates: High-level probe ordered into Vaishno Devi stampede, yatra resumes
- The police launched a rescue operation to evacuate the people. The situation is under control now, according to officials.
As many as 12 people were killed and 13 others injured in a stampede that occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday morning.
"The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede," Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 01 Jan 2022 08:36 AM
Amit Shah briefed, high-level inquiry ordered into stampede incident, says Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha informed on Saturday that Union home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed about the stampede and a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
“The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members,” Sinha added.
Meanwhile, the yatra has resumed, people familiar with the development confirmed.
-
Sat, 01 Jan 2022 08:27 AM
Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to families of victims
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the deaths in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. "The stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi temple is tragic. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased," Gandhi said on Twitter. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
-
Sat, 01 Jan 2022 08:21 AM
Head of Vaishno Devi shrine urges devotees to stay calm and avoid chaos
The head priest of the shrine, Pandit Sudarshan, has appealed to the pilgrims to stay calm and avoid creating chaos at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. He has expressed grief at the loss of lives at the shrine.
-
Sat, 01 Jan 2022 08:01 AM
12 dead, 13 injured in Vaishno Devi stampede
As many as 12 people have been confirmed dead so far in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Jashmir's Katra. According to officials, the stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees. At least 13 others were injured during the stampede and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
-
Sat, 01 Jan 2022 07:53 AM
PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia from PMNRF
An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, J&K. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi
-
Sat, 01 Jan 2022 07:50 AM
J&K Lt Guv announces ₹10 lakh ex-gratia
An ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra; ₹2 lakh for the injured: J&K LG Manoj Sinha