Value criticism, don’t spread rumours or argue with users: Centre to police forces

A social media policy prepared by the Centre for police forces across the country has asked personnel to value criticism and appreciation equally, and avoid propagating unverified facts and frivolous or misleading rumours while using social media.

The policy, prepared by ministry of home affairs’ police think-tank – Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), and shared with all the states last month, encourages use of social media by the police officers to reach a broad audience and spread the word about department’s work, but cautions them about conducting any “political activities or private business”.

It says that the “online activity [of police officers] during working hours or using agency equipment must be primarily business related”.

The “Social Media Policy for Police Organisations”, reviewed by HT, is a comprehensive document on the “dos and don’ts” for police departments – both in the states and the Centre, and aims to help police in image-building and bridging the trust deficit with the public. The army already has its social media policy in place since 2005.

On personal social media accounts of police personnel, the BPRD policy says: “Department personnel are free to express themselves as private citizens on social media sites to the degree that their speech does not impair working relationships of this department for which loyalty and confidentiality are important, impede the performance of duties, impair discipline and harmony among co-workers, or negatively affect the public perception of the department.”

It says police personnel should not post messages that may be prejudicial to court proceedings, abusive, defamatory, harmful, obscene, racially offensive, sexually offensive, and unlawful.

“Show proper consideration for others’ privacy and for topics that may be considered objectionable or inflammatory — such as politics, religion and personal life,” the policy states.

It asks cops not to make “statements about the guilt or innocence of any suspect or arrestee, or comments concerning pending prosecutions, nor post, transmit, or otherwise disseminate confidential information, including photographs or videos, related to departmental training, activities, or work-related assignments without express written permission”.

Police officers using social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or other accounts, the policy adds, should not argue with social media users/followers. Also, while responding to a negative post from a user, the cops should provide facts and supporting documentation.

“Value criticism and appreciation equally on social media. Be the first to correct your own mistakes. Do not alter previous posts without indicating that you have done so. When responding to a negative post, state facts and provide supporting documentation. Avoid ongoing conversations that do not progress toward greater understanding,” the policy says.

Experts welcomed the policy. “A police officer is a government servant and is bound by service rules. Hence, it is necessary that police officers must watch what they are writing or saying on social media, even through their personal accounts, because anything they say is invariably taken as view of the government,” retired IPS officer Karnal Singh said.