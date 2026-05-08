VCK shreds Vijay over ‘WhatsApp letter’ seeking support for TVK to form Tamil Nadu govt: ‘Arrogance…’

A WhatsApp letter by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) seeking support apparently miffed the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which is amid the small parties holding cards currently in TVK's struggle for reaching the majority mark after a stunning electoral debut in the Tamil Nadu election.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), waves as he arrives at his party’s office(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

TVK won 108 seats in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu election, just 10 short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member state assembly. Track latest in Tamil Nadu govt formation here

The party now is need of 12 more MLAs from other winning parties, the list of which includes VCK as well.

VCK slams Vijay

VCK general secretary Sinthanai Selvan, however, on Friday wondered whether Vijay is “faltering in handling the extraordinary post-election situation, or if the second-rung leaders around him are leading him astray.”

“BJP's Attempt to Impose Governor's Rule through the Back Door in Tamil Nadu. The People of Tamil Nadu Must Stay Vigilant,” he began his post as saying.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Selvan said in a scenario where a clear majority to form the government was not secured, Vijay should have acted “with utmost caution”, citing what he described was a letter via “WhatsApp” asking for support and a not-so-humble “respond” ask. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Selvan said in a scenario where a clear majority to form the government was not secured, Vijay should have acted “with utmost caution”, citing what he described was a letter via “WhatsApp” asking for support and a not-so-humble “respond” ask. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "Shouldn't Vijay have met in person with the political party leaders he wishes to seek support from right away? Shouldn't he have openly discussed not falling into the trap of second-rung leaders, and the necessity of preventing the BJP from entering Tamil Nadu through the Governor's route? How are we to understand sending a letter via WhatsApp asking for support and then saying "respond"?" Selvan said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Shouldn't Vijay have met in person with the political party leaders he wishes to seek support from right away? Shouldn't he have openly discussed not falling into the trap of second-rung leaders, and the necessity of preventing the BJP from entering Tamil Nadu through the Governor's route? How are we to understand sending a letter via WhatsApp asking for support and then saying "respond"?" Selvan said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After victory, without sharpening pre-election contradictions, Vijay should have handled matters with great magnanimity to earn the goodwill of all leaders, Selvan said, adding that the Tamil superstar displayed “arrogance and a vengeful mindset” as soon as the results were clear.

“But is it right that the very moment the victory news arrived, he revealed arrogance and a vengeful mindset by declaring it the day the era of monarchy has ended? Is there any greater irony than joining hands with the Congress—which bears the burden of dynastic politics through Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and so on into the fifth generation—and then speaking of dynastic politics?” Selvan said in the post.

“After branding DMK as an abolished monarchy and then forming an alliance under DMK leadership to win, what logic or justification is there in unhesitatingly seeking support from the leftists and VCK without any qualms?” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He accused “second-rung leaders” of keeping Vijay confined as a prince, “preventing him from stepping out, and exploiting him to settle their personal vendettas against DMK.”

“Using Mr. Vijay's charisma and heroic image, some of the second-rung leaders around him are keeping him confined as a prince, preventing him from stepping out, and exploiting him to settle their personal vendettas against DMK. Isn't declaring right after coming to power that DMK and AIADMK leaders will be arrested the peak of arrogance?” Selvan wrote.

“Mr. Vijay, who must keep his assembly members under control through political understanding and his own affection, has regrettably brought back resort politics in Tamil Nadu, locking up assembly members once again,” he said, calling for the actor-politician to “immediately realize that the wrong approaches and misguided advice from those around him are the very things blocking the path for support to reach him.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Sensing the danger in this situation where BJP is attempting to impose Governor's rule by violating all democratic norms, and stopping it to protect Tamil Nadu—that is the challenge before the people,” Selvan said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON