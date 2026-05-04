VD Satheesan secures another term in Paravur, wins against ET Taison in Kerala with a margin of over 20,000

VD Satheesan is a senior Indian National Congress (INC) leader and the current Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. He is one of the most prominent faces of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala politics and has represented the Paravur constituency for multiple consecutive terms since 2001. Known for his sharp debating style and strong legislative presence, he plays a key role in shaping opposition strategy in the state.

V D Satheeshan campaigned for DMK- Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu(X/ @vdsatheesan)

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After 17 rounds of counting, the Election Commission has announced that Satheesan is keeping his seat with a margin of over 20,000 votes. He has received 78,658 votes while his closest competitor, ET Taison of the Communist Party of India, has received 58,058 votes.

Early life of VD Satheesan

VD Satheesan was born on 31 May 1964 in Nettoor, Ernakulam district, Kerala. He completed his LLB from Kerala Law Academy Law College and later earned an LLM from Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram. Before entering full-time politics, he practised law at the Kerala High Court for around a decade.

He was active in student politics early on, serving as chairman of the Mahatma Gandhi University Union and holding leadership roles in student organisations linked to the Congress party. His early exposure to student movements shaped his entry into mainstream politics.

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ:https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/kerala-exit-polls-predict-tight-contest-congress-led-udf-at-an-advantage-ldf-cpim-pinarayi-vijayan-satheesan-101777462436830.html About Paravur constituency: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ:https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/kerala-exit-polls-predict-tight-contest-congress-led-udf-at-an-advantage-ldf-cpim-pinarayi-vijayan-satheesan-101777462436830.html About Paravur constituency: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Paravur is a Legislative Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district, Kerala. It is a semi-urban coastal constituency with a mix of fishing communities, service sector workers, and urban residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paravur is a Legislative Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district, Kerala. It is a semi-urban coastal constituency with a mix of fishing communities, service sector workers, and urban residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The seat is considered politically significant in central Kerala and is traditionally influenced by competition between the UDF and LDF. Key local issues include coastal livelihood concerns, infrastructure development, employment, and urban civic services. Satheesan has represented this constituency continuously since 2001. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seat is considered politically significant in central Kerala and is traditionally influenced by competition between the UDF and LDF. Key local issues include coastal livelihood concerns, infrastructure development, employment, and urban civic services. Satheesan has represented this constituency continuously since 2001. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Follow live updates of the 2026 Kerala assembly election results here. Political Record of VD Satheesan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Follow live updates of the 2026 Kerala assembly election results here. Political Record of VD Satheesan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} VD Satheesan first contested the Paravur seat in 1996 but lost. He was elected for the first time in 2001 from Paravur and has since won the seat in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021, making it five consecutive victories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} VD Satheesan first contested the Paravur seat in 1996 but lost. He was elected for the first time in 2001 from Paravur and has since won the seat in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021, making it five consecutive victories. {{/usCountry}}

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He served as the chief whip of the Congress in the Kerala Assembly during earlier terms and became widely recognised for his active participation in legislative debates on governance and public policy.

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, he retained Paravur comfortably and was later appointed Leader of Opposition by the Congress leadership, marking a major rise in his state-level political role.

In the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, he is again contesting from Paravur as a key UDF candidate, with the Left Democratic Front fielding ET Taison (Tyson Master) as his main opponent in a closely watched contest.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

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