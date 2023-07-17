PM Modi to inaugurate ‘shell-shaped’ new terminal building of Port Blair airport tomorrow | In pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands tomorrow. The inauguration ceremony will witness the presence of Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who will arrive at the airport at 9am. Modi is expected to inaugurate the terminal building virtually approximately one and a half hours later, as stated in a government release.

Here are five key facts about the new terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport:

1. Size and capacity: Spanning a total built-up area of 40,837 square metres, the new terminal building has been designed to efficiently handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours and accommodate approximately 40 lakh passengers annually.

2. Iconic shell-shaped design: The architectural design of the terminal building showcases a distinctive shell shape reflecting the unique geography and natural beauty of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

3. Emphasis on sustainability: The new terminal incorporates several sustainable features, including a double insulated roofing system to minimize heat gain, strategically placed skylights that allow ample natural sunlight to reduce reliance on artificial lighting, LED lighting for energy efficiency, and low heat gain glazing.

4. Abundant natural lighting: The terminal boasts an innovative design that ensures 100 percent natural lighting for 12 hours a day. This will be made possible through the integration of skylights along the roof, maximizing the utilization of natural daylight.

5. Enhanced facilities: The terminal building is equipped with 28 check-in counters to facilitate smooth passenger flow, three passenger boarding bridges for convenient boarding and disembarking, and four conveyor belts for efficient baggage handling.

