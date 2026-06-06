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Venus-Jupiter conjunction: Nehru Planetarium to host special viewing on June 9

Venus-Jupiter conjunction: Nehru Planetarium to host special viewing on June 9

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 05:35 pm IST
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New Delhi, On June 9, Venus and Jupiter will appear remarkably close to each other in the sky a striking celestial event known as a planetary conjunction, and Nehru Planetarium will host a special sky-watching session late evening in the front lawns of Teen Murti Bhawan here, officials said on Saturday.

Venus-Jupiter conjunction: Nehru Planetarium to host special viewing on June 9

Jupiter takes nearly 12 years to complete one orbit around the Sun, whereas Venus completes its orbit in about 224 days. Consequently, conjunctions between these two planets occur approximately every 10 to 15 months, the planetarium, under the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library in Delhi, said in a statement.

The previous Venus-Jupiter conjunction was observed on August 12, 2025. While conjunctions between Venus and Jupiter are not uncommon, they remain "among the most spectacular naked-eye astronomical events," it said.

This celestial rendezvous of planets will be easily visible to the naked eye throughout India, although binoculars or a telescope may offer an even more impressive view, the officials said.

To celebrate this celestial event, Nehru Planetarium in Delhi will organise a free public sky-watching session on the front lawns of Teen Murti Bhawan from 7:30 PM onwards, the statement said.

On June 9, their apparent paths will bring them extremely close together, creating a beautiful and memorable sight for observers, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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