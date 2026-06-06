New Delhi, On June 9, Venus and Jupiter will appear remarkably close to each other in the sky a striking celestial event known as a planetary conjunction, and Nehru Planetarium will host a special sky-watching session late evening in the front lawns of Teen Murti Bhawan here, officials said on Saturday. Venus-Jupiter conjunction: Nehru Planetarium to host special viewing on June 9

Jupiter takes nearly 12 years to complete one orbit around the Sun, whereas Venus completes its orbit in about 224 days. Consequently, conjunctions between these two planets occur approximately every 10 to 15 months, the planetarium, under the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library in Delhi, said in a statement.

The previous Venus-Jupiter conjunction was observed on August 12, 2025. While conjunctions between Venus and Jupiter are not uncommon, they remain "among the most spectacular naked-eye astronomical events," it said.

This celestial rendezvous of planets will be easily visible to the naked eye throughout India, although binoculars or a telescope may offer an even more impressive view, the officials said.

To celebrate this celestial event, Nehru Planetarium in Delhi will organise a free public sky-watching session on the front lawns of Teen Murti Bhawan from 7:30 PM onwards, the statement said.

"The conjunction will be visible until approximately 8:30 PM, subject to weather and sky conditions. Astronomy enthusiasts are invited to join this special observation session," it said.

The two brightest planets visible from Earth Venus and Jupiter will appear remarkably close to each other in this striking celestial event.

"Although Jupiter is at a distance of 900 million km from Earth and Venus at 180 million km, the two planets appear side by side in the sky due to their alignment along our line of sight. At their closest approach, they will be separated by an angular distance of 1.5 degrees which is roughly equal to the width of a little finger held at arm's length," the statement said.

Both Venus and Jupiter are currently visible in the evening sky. In the coming days, Venus will appear progressively higher above the western horizon, while Jupiter will gradually descend toward the Sun, the planetarium said.

On June 9, their apparent paths will bring them extremely close together, creating a beautiful and memorable sight for observers, it said.

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