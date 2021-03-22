'Very important business': BJP asks LS members to be present in House tomorrow

The Lok Sabha is set for a heavy day of legislative business on Tuesday, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a whip to all its members to be present in the house tomorrow.

"All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the 23rd March 2021," the party's chief whip Rakesh Singh, said in release on Monday.

"All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Tuesday, the 23rd March 2021 and support the government's stand," Singh further said in the whip.

The discussion on Finance Bill tops the agenda of legislative business in Parliament on Tuesday. The government intends to pass the bill tomorrow, which is the reason why the ruling party has issued the whip.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Appropriation Bill 2021-22, authorising the government to draw ₹117.16 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as implementation of its programmes and schemes.

This completes two-thirds of the exercise for approval of the Budget for 2021-22.

The bill was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Once the Finance Bill is passed, the budget exercise is complete.

Both appropriation and finance bills are classified as money bills which do not require the explicit consent of the Rajya Sabha. The upper house only discusses them and returns the bills.

After passing the Finance Bill, it enters the statute as the Finance Act. Thus, the final Budget gets approved.

According to list of business on the Lok Sabha website, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also table the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021, passed by the Rajya Sabha. The government will try to pass the bill on Tuesday.

The Budget Session of the Parliament, which had commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The second part of the session started on March 8 and is scheduled to conclude on April 8.

Parliament has so far passed the J-K Appropriation Bill 2021, and Puducherry (Appropriation) Vote on Account Bill 2021. On Monday, the Lok Sabha cleared the NCT Bill too, which gives more power to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.