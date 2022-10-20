Veteran activist ends hunger strike after Kerala govt’s assurance on pesticide exposure victims

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran social activist Daya Bai (82) called off her 17-day fast outside the Kerala secretariat on Wednesday after the state government gave a written assurance of providing better treatment and care for “endosulfan pesticide exposure victims” in Kasaragod district.

Two state ministers — Veena George and A Bindhu — gave water to Bai to end her strike, which had become a major embarrassment for the Left front government. She was forcibly hospitalised on a number of occasions, but she returned to the protest site after discharge on each occasion.

The activist had started her fast on October 2, alleging that the state government ignored pesticide victims, who, she said, were wallowing in “poverty and misery”. She sought better facilities for patients, day care centres, specialised centre for scientific research to assess mental and physical condition of victims and financial help for victims. Though she insisted that the upcoming AIIMS in the state be set up in Kasaragod, the government pleaded helplessness, saying land for the hospital was already acquired in Kozhikode.

Endosulfan pesticide was used widely on crops like cashew, cotton, tea, and fruits till 2011, after which its production and distribution were banned due to several reports of ill-effects on humans. According to a 2021 report by a Special Cell for Rehabilitation of Endosulfan Victims, it was widely used in the Kasaragod district from 1978 to 2001.

The veteran activist took up the cause of victims on several occasions. She left her home in Kottayam district at an early age to join as a nun. But she came out of the convent and started taking up social issues. Later she made Chindwara in Madhya Pradesh her abode and started working among Ghond tribals. She was physically attacked several times for fighting for tribals’ causes.

