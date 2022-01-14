Veteran journalist Kamal Khan, 61, passes away, tributes pour in

Veteran NDTV journalist Kamal Khan passed away at the age of 61 on Friday after suffering a heart attack. Khan is survived by his wife, Ruchi, and their son, Aman.

Khan was NDTV’s executive editor. He was a recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award, and the Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award from the President of India.

In an email, the company said, “It is a terrible, terrible day for NDTV. We have lost Kamal Khan; he was 61 and the heart and soul of our Lucknow bureau, an NDTV veteran who had boundless time and kind words for anyone who encountered him.”

NDTV further said “Kamal’s reportage over the last decades stood out for its perceptiveness, integrity & the way he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity. Most of all, he was a wonderful human being, who touched the lives of all those who knew him.”

“Sharing this with profound grief , shock and numbness. @kamalkhan_NDTV sir, our long standing Lucknow bureau chief, rock solid journalist, someone we all looked up to for his hard hitting yet poetic report, passed away this morning. Will share more details as and when available,” wrote NDTV’s Alok Pandey on Twitter.

Several members of the media fraternity and politicians paid tribute to Khan. Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said, “Terribly sad news to report this morning. Kamal Khan, NDTV’s fine reporter from Lucknow and a dear dear friend passed away this morning. I will miss you dearly my friend and our long chats. Lots of memories! Devastated. Om shanti”

Congress leader and former journalist Supriya Shrinate expressed her grief and offered her condolences. She tweeted, “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of @kamalkhan_NDTV. Rock solid journalist, a great human being.”

Expressing her grief, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said, "The news of the sudden demise of Kamal Khan, a well-known and eminent TV journalist associated with NDTV, is very sad and irreparable loss to the journalism world. My deepest condolences to his family and all his loved ones. May the nature give everyone the strength to bear this sorrow, wishing from such a nature.”

