Veteran leader LK Advani turns 95, PM Modi visits him: 'An inspiration' | Video

As veteran leader LK Advani - the BJP's longest serving president - turned 95 on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited him at his residence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was among other top party leaders who sent out greetings.

Visuals showed PM Modi and Rajnath Singh sitting with the seasoned leader who has been credited for the BJP's meteoric rise. Sharing images of his visit on social media, Rajnath Singh wrote, “Visited respected Advani ji's residence and wished him a happy birthday. I pray to God for his good health and long life.” The BJP veteran has even been called the architect of the party.

Amit Shah praised Advani for his relentless efforts to strengthen the party organisation across the country. “Advani ji made invaluable contributions to the country's development while being part of the government,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. Union minister Nitin Gadkari also wished Advani and called him a source of inspiration. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recalled the "impact of Jan Chetna Yatra'' that Advani undertook in 2011 against the alleged corruption and black money during the UPA government.

Born in 1927 in Karachi, now part of Pakistan, Advani joined the RSS at a young age and later worked for Jana Sangh where he made a mark with his organisational abilities. He was a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 and was its face along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for several decades. Advani's 'Rath Yatra' in 1990 in support of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya is regarded as an epochal turn in national politics by the political experts.

(With ANI inputs)

