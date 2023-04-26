Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya dies

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya, 76, died at a private hospital in north Kerala’s Kozhikode on Wednesday, two days after he collapsed during an event in Malappuram district, people familiar with the matter said.

“His death is a big loss to the state and film world,” said the Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, condoling the death of the actor who acted in over 450 movies over five decades and was known for his comic roles.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, opposition leader VD Satheesan and many film personalities also condoled the actor’s death.

He is survived by his wife Subra, and four children.

Mamukoya started his career in theatre, before making his debut in the Malayalam movie, Anyarude Bhoomi, in 1979. He popularised the Moppila dialect of Malabar in his inimitable way and was known for his one-liners, toothy grins and rustic look that touched a chord with the audience.

Mamukoya was considered close to legendary writer Vaikkom Mohammad Basheer and drama doyen K T Mohammad

